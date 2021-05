A line of severe thunderstorms moved quickly across western and central Virginia on Tuesday afternoon, toppling trees and power lines and resulting in the death of one person. Sam Bryant, Amherst County's director of public safety, confirmed the storm-related death of a 34-year-old man in the Monroe community. The victim, Bryant said, was loading a lawnmower in an enclosed trailer when a tree fell on him. He said authorities have not disclosed the victim's name as they are notifying the family, and the incident remains under investigation.