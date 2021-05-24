If Bitcoin Repeats Its 2018 Drop, Here's How Low It's Headed
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) tradd back above $37,000 on Monday morning after another wild weekend of trading that sent the cryptocurrency tumbling briefly below $32,000 on Sunday. For now, it seems as though Bitcoin prices have stabilized once again in the near term. The crypto has been on a steady downward medium-term trend since mid-April, and some Bitcoin traders are now concerned the rest of 2021 could start looking like 2018.www.benzinga.com