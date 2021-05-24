newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

If Bitcoin Repeats Its 2018 Drop, Here's How Low It's Headed

By Wayne Duggan
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) tradd back above $37,000 on Monday morning after another wild weekend of trading that sent the cryptocurrency tumbling briefly below $32,000 on Sunday. For now, it seems as though Bitcoin prices have stabilized once again in the near term. The crypto has been on a steady downward medium-term trend since mid-April, and some Bitcoin traders are now concerned the rest of 2021 could start looking like 2018.

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
47K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Repeats#How Low#Price Drop#Stock Trading#Traders#Price Levels#Btc#Bitcoin Bull#Bitcoin Prices#Bitcoin Bulls#Peak#Trough#Technical Trading#Boom Periods#Fall#Trend#All Time High#Mid April#Medium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Bitcoin Crashed to $36K — How To Profit From Bitcoin’s Plunges

Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
Commodities & Futureambcrypto.com

Ethereum flipping Bitcoin – Here’s the full picture

Ethereum has considerably reduced the gap to Bitcoin. While comparing their market caps would not bequeath such sentiment (BTC’s $680 billion to ETH’s $292 billion), in terms of exposure, fundamental developments, and overall market intrinsic value, Ethereum is right in the mix and no longer under its shade. Its rapid...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is The Recent Sell-Off A Buying Opportunity For Ethereum?

Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he has been adding to his position in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum fell more than 50% from last week's highs as environmental concerns around cryptocurrency mining crippled the market.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Here's Why AMD Stock Is Moving Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares were trading higher Friday morning after Benchmark assumed coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $100 price target. Advanced Micro Devices designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal...
MarketsCNBC

Bitcoin falls below $36,000 as cryptocurrencies slip once again

The price of bitcoin hovered around $36,000 on Friday. Bitcoin traded 7% lower at $35,997.72 by 4:10 p.m. ET, according to Coin Metrics data. Elsewhere, ethereum's price fell 9.3% to $2,501.16 a coin, while dogecoin's price fell 4% to 32 cents. Bitcoin took another hit on Friday as other cryptocurrencies...
StocksFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bitcoin is tumbling at the end of its worst month in nearly 10 years

Bitcoin investors have sold in May. It remains to be seen if they're going away for good. Bitcoin prices fell 8% Friday and have plunged about 36% in May — their worst monthly performance since September 2011. A steady torrent of bad news has sent bitcoin spiraling downward since it...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Nikola Stock Looks Ready To Break Out In The Coming Weeks

BTIG took a bullish stance on Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA) Friday. Here's a look at the technical levels for the hydrogen vehicle stock. Nikola stock looks to have broken out of what technical traders may call a falling wedge pattern. The stock is trading above the 50-day moving average (green)...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's What Mark Cuban Gets Wrong About Bitcoin and Ethereum

Mark Cuban has been talking about Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and crypto a lot lately. While the billionaire investor and entrepreneur was originally dismissive of bitcoin as a useful digital currency, claiming he would rather own bananas than bitcoin in 2019, he has also been consistent with his comparison of the crypto asset to gold, but that comparison has not always been positive.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Whales Tired Of Dogecoin? Daily Transactions Value Down 93% In Under A Month

Following their record-high activity, large Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) holders — so-called whales — finally decided to take a breather and stop moving great quantities of the cryptocurrency. What Happened: According to BitInfoCharts data, Dogecoin's average transaction value fell sharply by nearly 80%, from a high of $1.16 million on Sunday...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Dogecoin whale activity slows down as billions of dollars depart blockchain

After a flurry of activity that saw Dogecoin (DOGE) briefly process a higher dollar value of daily transactions than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) combined, the surge seen on the Dogecoin blockchain appears to be slowing down. Dogecoin’s price increase throughout 2021 has been accompanied by an equally outlandish increase...
Stocksdecrypt.co

Bitcoin Falls 8% After Sudden Market Crash

Bitcoin, the world’s top cryptocurrency, fell 8% to $36,300 today. Bitcoin's price hit highs of $40,000 yesterday shortly after President Biden announced that the US will spend $6 trillion in the next year to save the economy from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the highest sustained US government spending since World War II.
MarketsNEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Remains In Range, Here’s What Could Trigger A Strong Move

Bitcoin price is still struggling to clear $40,000 and $41,000 against the US Dollar. BTC could decline heavily if there is a clear break below $37,000 and $36,500. Bitcoin is still struggling to clear the $40,000 and $40,500 resistance levels. The price is currently trading near $38,000 and the 100...
StocksInvestorPlace

Here’s How to Trade Advanced Micro Devices as it Bottoms

The growth stock fallout hasn’t been kind to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). Since peaking just shy of $100 during the second week of the year, AMD stock has given back 27% of its meteoric gains. Along the way, it shattered multiple support levels as well as the pivotal 200-day moving average.