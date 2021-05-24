Explaining my latest Crystal Ball pick for Florida State

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere where you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast we’ve got some news updates to touch on before sending you into the weekend. First, we touch on some transfer news for a former Badger before continue to touch on the latest in recruiting news. In our conversation, we talk about the latest offers to go out to the class of 2023 which is starting to pick up steam as recruiting gets back underway. After that, we discuss the latest crystal ball prediction around 4-star defensive tackle KJ Miles.