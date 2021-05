Gary Neville and Gary Lineker are fronting a new campaign which calls for an independent football regulator and government legislation to block a European Super League from ever happening. In an open letter signed by 22 former footballers, prominent members of the media and fan representatives, the group say it is “time to act” and call for the public to sign a UK government petition.The letter says the signees were “appalled” by the failed European Super League, which sought to “destroy the concept of sporting merit and open competition”. “Now we must make sure this never happens again,” it reads....