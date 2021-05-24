The Voice finale live updates – last five contestants perform ahead of crowning a winner

TUNE into the two-night season finale of The Voice to see who will walk away with a record deal and $100,000.

Five talented contestants are left to sing their hearts out and win over the nation in the singing competition.

The finale of season 20 will air Monday night May 24 and Tuesday night May 25.

The two hour finale will air at 8pm EST on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock, Hulu, or YouTube TV.

To vote for your favorite you can access the NBC voting page or the official The Voice mobile app.

After a competitive season, there are five remaining contestants who will be competing to win The Voice.

Team Kelly has Kenzie Wheeler, Team Legend has Victor Solomon, Team Nick has Rachel Mac, and Team Blake has the highest chance with both Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young singing.

Since the beginning of the show Wheeler has been a strong force as the show's front-runner but Anthony has also put up a good fight as potentially the most talented contender.

Shelton even went so far as to say that Anthony may become the first "superstar" to come out of the singing competition.

NBC announced a star studded line up for the season 20 finale that will include performances by: Lauren Daigle, Ben Platt, Gwen Stefani & Saweetie, Justin Bieber Thomas Rhett, Snoop Dogg & DJ Battlecat, One Republic, Maroon 5 and Kelsea Ballerini.

This will be the first time that the show will welcome back its former judge Adam Levine as he performs with his band Maroon 5.

Levine was one of the shows original judges competing on the show from 2012 to 2016.

The current judges will also perform during the finale alongside their contestants.

Read our Voice live blog below for the very latest news and updates...

WHO WON THE VOICE 2021 LAST NIGHT?

Only five singers are left as they took the stage on Monday night to each perform two songs.

Viewers were able to vote for their favorite singer up until Tuesday morning to allow the votes to be tallied before the night's live results show.

Now, The Voice will have a three-hour finale to see who will be crowned the winner.

The five finalists are: Kenzie Wheeler, Victor Solomon, Rachel Mac, Cam Anthony, and Jordan Matthew Young.

WHAT DOES THE WINNER OF THE VOICE 2021 GET?

One of the final five singers tonight will be named the winner and receive quite the reward.

The winner of each season of popular NBC singing competition reportedly gets $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

However, by comparison, the winner of American Idol - most recently Chayce Beckham - reportedly earns $250,000 plus a $1,000 weekly stipend while recording their album.

KELLY AND NICK POSE TOGETHER ON THE SHOW'S FINALE

The coaches watched their team members hit the stage on part one of the finale.

The Voice's official Instagram shared a photo of Kelly and Nick standing alongside one another and smiling.

They captioned it: "We're just a little emotional that #TheVoice finale is TONIGHT..."

People were quick to respond to the post, as one person wrote: "You guys are always being my fav coaches!"

Another added: "This has been an exceptional season. The talent was so good and entertaining."

RACHEL MAC THANKS FANS FOR THEIR SUPPORT

The 16-year-old is the youngest finalist left on The Voice.

Rachel took to Instagram to share two photos from her final performances on the NBC singing competition, however, she had some kind words for her fans.

She wrote: "Voting is in!!! No matter what happens, thank you for giving me the opportunity to sing my lil heart out on that stage every week. I love y’all."

People continued to show her support, as one person wrote: "you are sooo good. whatever happens, for me, you’re the winner."

Another added: "you have already impacted the world…and you will continue to do so win or not win."

KELLY TAKES OVER BLAKE SHELTON'S INSTAGRAM

The mother of two made sure to urge fans to vote for her team member during Blake's video.

The country singer took to Instagram to tell fans to vote for Jordan Matthew Young, as he also reminded them that his other team member, Cam Anthony, was about to hit the stage.

However, Kelly took this time to sneak up behind Blake and promote her own singer, Kenzie Wheeler.

"Go Kenzie!" she yelled, which made Blake start laughing out loud.

JOHN LEGEND CALLS VICTOR SOLOMAN 'PASSIONATE'

The Voice coach praise the singer after Victor closed out the finale with his version of Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar's Freedom.

John took to his Instagram Stories to gush about his team member, as he said: "You've seen Victor from team Legend perform tonight. He is soulful, powerful, full of passion, full of beautiful energy and he has an amazing voice.

John Legend praised Victor Solomon

"And I want you to swipe up and vote for him..."

During the clip, Kelly Clarkson walks behind John, which has the hitmaker responding, "Hi Kelly!"

BLAKE'S FIANCEE GWEN STEFANI HAS BIG NEWS

The No Doubt frontwoman had fans in a tizzy following her announcement.

Gwen took to Instagram to share a photo of herself performing on the stage, however, she had quite the caption.

She wrote: "Vegas i’m coming back ! see u this fall. Stay tuned for presales going up all week & on sale this saturday gx.."

People were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond.

One person wrote: "OMG this just made my whole week i am so excited for your return!"

Another wrote: "Yes. Been waiting patiently for this!"

KENZIE WHEELER PRAISES COACH KELLY

The Voice finalist couldn't help but send kind words to the famous singer.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo alongside Kelly on the before performing on part one of the finale.

He captioned it: "It’s finale night y’all! I just want to give a big thank you to @kellyclarkson for believing in me and to all of America that got me to this point!

"I couldn’t of done it without you all voting! Tune in tonight at 8/7c to watch! You don’t wanna miss it!"

Previously, Kelly also praised Kenzie and said, "I loved every second of being your coach."

KELLY ADMITS TO DRINKING WINE DURING THE VOICE

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Nick and Kelly revealed they were excited to do the finale in person after a year of lockdown.

"I’m excited because I have never done a finale in the studio,” Nick said.

“You got Kelly with the wine during the lives," he claimed.

"I was like 'look I am in my house I don’t care if it's inappropriate,'” Kelly quipped.

“I forgot about that, that was great!” Nick laughed.

NICK JONAS URGED FANS TO VOTE FOR RACHEL MAC

Nick shared a video on his social media channel where he urged fans to vote Rachel, and even showed them how to do it from his phone.

The singer rocked a gray suit with a white undershirt and a black watch.

JOHN LEGEND CELEBRATES FRIENDSHIP WITH KELLY CLARKSON

John took to social media to celebrate his friendship with Kelly as they posed together during last night's episode of The Voice.

"It’s been another great season sitting next to @KellyClarkson!" he wrote.

KELLY CLARKSON CELEBRATES KENZIE WHEELER

Kelly took to Twitter to celebrate her contestant, Kenzie, as she shared a picture of the two of them.

"I’ve loved every second of being your coach @KenzieWheeler!" Kelly tweeted.

"I can’t wait to watch you shine tonight!! #TeamKelly#TheVoice"

KELLY CLARKSON ROCKS RED DRESS ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER FANS SLAM HER FOR IT

Kelly took to social media to proudly show off her curves in a stunning red dress, which gave fans a glimpse of her cleavage.

Despite many fans criticizing her for it, plenty others complimented her look.

One fan wrote: "Lady in red gorgeous."

Another one commented: "Love that dress on you!!!"

And a third dubbed it as her "best look ever!"

FANS INSIST CAM ANTHONY SHOULD WIN THE VOICE

Before Part 2 of The Voice finale on Tuesday, fans took to Twitter to insist Cam Anthony should win the season.

One fan wrote: "CAM BETTER WIN."

Another added: "Cam is the whole package. There’s no limit what he can do."

A third tweeted: "Victor's performance of Freedom was incredible and powerful! I voted for Cam because he's been consistently amazing."

A fourth chimed in: "I truly hope Cam and Blake win, just hope Blake fans don't split the votes between Cam and Jordan. Cam has a chance not sure if Jordan does. And hope country fans vote for Cam/Blake!! and Blake gets win #8!!"

CONTESTANT KENZIE WHEELER PRAISED AS AN 'AMAZING ARTIST'

Contestant Kenzie Wheeler impressed viewers with his performance of Tracy Byrd's The Keeper of the Stars during Monday's episode of The Voice.

Following the performance, fans took to Twitter to compliment the 22-year-old.

One person wrote: "You are truly an amazing artist!"

Another added: "Great job. I would buy an album from @KenzieWheeler."

A third predicted Kenzie will win the singing competition, writing: "Kenzie for the Winner!!!!!"

FANS CONGRATULATE BLAKE SHELTON FOR 10 YEARS ON THE VOICE

During Monday's episode of The Voice, Gwen Stefani and a number of former contestants recorded messages to congratulate coach Blake Shelton for celebrating 10 years on the show.

After The Voice Twitter account shared the clip on Twitter, a number of fans took to the comments section to congratulate the longtime host on the milestone.

One person wrote: "I can't express myself of how much I love you. Happy 10 years man..I'm so HAPPY for you. @NBCTheVoice won't be as much fun and funny without you KING. You've taught me to have confidence in myself and you're so inspiring... I WILL ALWAYS SUPPORT YOU ILY."

Another added: "Congratulations Big Guy! You have the best team ever!"

A third viewer said: "You are the best coach and mentor, you’ve helped so many. Thank you and Congratulations Blake! And looking forward to 10 years and more of you on #TheVoice."

FANS PREDICT VICTOR SOLOMON WILL WIN THE VOICE

Following the contestants' final performances of the season on Monday, fans took to Twitter to share their guesses on who will win the season.

Many viewers were impressed with Victor Solomon's performance of Beyonce's Freedom, with some arguing that the number proved he should win the competition show.

One fan wrote: "Wow. If Victor Solomon doesn’t win @NBCTheVoice with that Freedom performance, there is something wrong. I can’t believe how good that was."

Another added: "Victor turned it out at the end of the show!! VOTE FOR VICTORY."

A third commented: "Wow, that was some final performance by Victor! I thought I was voting for Cam, but now I might be changing my mind. What to do, what to do...."

VICTOR BRINGS JUDGES TO THEIR FEET WITH FREEDOM PERFORMANCE

Victor Solomon brought the coaches to their feet during his energetic performance of Beyonce's Freedom during Monday's episode of The Voice.

The contestant impressed the judges with the performance, which included a full team of dancers and backup singers.

After Victor received a standing ovation from the judges, both Kelly Clarkson and John Legend praised the performance.

Kelly described the performance as "frickin awesome," while John said: "That was the best performance I've witnessed on this stage."

RACHEL MAC MAKES POWERPOINT FOR COACH NICK JONAS

Before her second performance of the night, contestant Rachel Mac reminisced about her initial audition for The Voice.

While auditioning, Rachel revealed she was a super fan of Blake Shelton and even made a powerpoint presentation about him in the past.

After Nick was the only coach to turn his chair for her, Rachel proved that she has a new sense of admiration for the Jonas Brothers member by revealing a powerpoint that detailed everything she has in common with Nick.

She added: "I consider myself a Jonas sister."

BLAKE JOKES THE OTHER COACHES ARE 'EXTRAS'

When host Carson Daly said that Blake Shelton could potentially win The Voice for an eighth time during Tuesday's finale, the longtime coach joked that he's the main judge on the show.

After Blake implied that he wanted to viewers to vote for his two contestants so that he can win the show again, judges Nick Jonas, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson accused him of turning the segment into "propaganda."

Blake responded by calling the other judges "extras" on the competition show.

CAM ANTHONY IMPRESSES FANS WITH 'VERSATILE' WANTED DEAD OR ALIVE PERFORMANCE

Cam Anthony impressed fans with his final performance of the night, which was a cover of Bon Jovi's Wanted Dead or Alive.

The Voice fans took to Twitter to compliment the performance, as one person wrote: "So versatile...I’m here for it. Go Cam."

Another added: "This is an unlikely but excellent song choice for Cam. Great job."

A third added: "There's really nothing Cam Anthony can't do!"

FANS PRAISE JORDAN MATTHEW YOUNG FOR COVERING RIHANNA

Following Jordan Matthew Young's performance of Rihanna's Stay, a number of The Voice viewers took to Twitter to praise the country singer for the unexpected song choice.

One person wrote: "ok didn't expect a Rihanna song from Jordan, he did good."

A following fan wrote: "I definitely wouldn't think 'Stay' would work country-fied -- but if ANYONE can make it work, Jordan's the one to do it -- probably not my FAVORITE he's done, but he's the one taking the most risk in his choices by far."

A third chimed in: "I definitely wouldn't think "Stay" would work country-fied -- but if ANYONE can make it work, Jordan's the one to do it -- probably not my FAVORITE he's done, but he's the one taking the most risk in his choices by far."

An additional viewer wrote: "I am really enjoying this rendition of Rihanna's Stay. I love Jordan's uniqueness."

FANS RAVE OVER RACHEL MAC'S STAGE DECORATIONS

During Rachel Mac's performance of Fleetwood Mac's Chains, the young artist performed on a stage that John Legend compared to "the garden of Eden."

A number of fans took to Twitter to rave over the stage- which was covered in grass and trees.

One person wrote: "WHERE did they get the staging for Rachel's take on Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain"-- JUST when I was knocking her for being too much like a couple of others she BRILLIANTLY CHANGED IT UP (I can TOTALLY see her being a Stevie Nicks for a new generation) -- KILLED IT."

Another added: "Rachel Mac serving flower power. This FM song sounds great in her voice, esp the chorus, and she is killing it, connected, present, engaging. Phenomenal!"

A third complimented the entire performance, writing: "I have to give it up to Rachel. She killed 'The Chain'!"

THE VOICE'S KELLY CLARKSON ATTACKED BY TROLLS FOR WEARING PLUNGING RED DRESS ON FINALE

The Voice's Kelly Clarkson was attacked by trolls for wearing a plunging red dress on the show's finale.

Viewers noticed the head-turning dress after Kenzie Wheeler was done with his first performance of the night.

For tonight's finale, Kelly decided to wear a red dress that featured a deep cut which showed off some of her chest.

However, some The Voice viewers were quick to call out the famous singer, as they took to Twitter to react.

One person complained: "Kelly please start wearing age appropriate clothes and leave the low cut dresses to the ladies you can fill them out. No one wants to see your chest in a family show..."

Another added: "I love Kelly, but people choose the worst costumes for her. Final and she looking like a gypsy..."

Kelly's fellow coach John Legend also shared a photo alongside the American Idol alum, as he tweeted: "It’s been another great season sitting next to @KellyClarkson... "

Bu once again the focus was on Kelly's dress, as one person chimed in: "John, please find Kelly a shirt."

It wasn't all negative though, as some praised the mother of two's outfit, with one person writing: "you look amazing!"

While one said: "love your dress," with another writing, "looking so beautiful Kelly!"

Credit: NBC

CAM ANTHONY RECRUITS A TEAM OF BACKGROUND DANCERS AND SINGERS

During Cam Anthony's powerful performance of Stand Up, the contestant recruited a full team of dancers and backup performers.

Cam wore an all-white ensemble, while the fellow performers onstage danced in unison and sang in matching red outfits.

The judges expressed their approval of the performance, as John Legend complimented Cam's "professionalism" and Blake Shelton noted the contestant's "God given talent."