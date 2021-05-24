CFO of the Year 2021: Jon Greeley, East West Tea Company, LLC

The CFO of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), David M. Wehner has sold close to 8,176 shares of the stocks of the company in a transaction that took place on the 19th of May. The average price of the stock at which these shares were sold is $303.83, with the total valuation coming to a sum of $2,484,114. The CFO has ownership of around 20,473 shares of the company now which has a total valuation of $6 million. The documentation is stored with the SEC.