Myrtle Beach welcomes first Southwest flight. Here’s where the airline can take you

By Chase Karacostas
myrtlebeachonline.com
 4 days ago

Walking off the plane, the passengers of Southwest Airlines’ first flight to Myrtle Beach probably felt like celebrities. There was a ribbon cutting; a host of state and local politicians to welcome them; and water cannons showered the plane arrived at its gate from Baltimore. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, U.S....

www.myrtlebeachonline.com
Myrtle Beach, SCwpde.com

Myrtle Beach is a top destination for Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — After a year with hardly any traveling, Americans are eager to hit the road and go out of town for Memorial Day weekend, especially to Myrtle Beach. According to AAA, more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more between May...
Myrtle Beach, SCNew Haven Register

Myrtle Beach Bike Week rebounds from 2020 pandemic slump

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina motorcyclists' event attracted large numbers of bikers from across the United States this year, after the 2020 gathering was diminished by the coronavirus pandemic. Myrtle Beach Bike Week event began May 7 wrapped up Sunday. The Sun News reported that hundreds of...
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

Annual maintenance begins at Warbird Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Maintenance work is underway at Warbird Park in The Market Common. According to information from the city of Myrtle Beach, annual maintenance started Monday on the park’s three Air Force planes - an A-10 Warthog, an A-7D Corsair and an F-100 Super Sabre. City officials...
Columbia, SCPosted by
FITSNews

Columbia SC Attorney Arrested For Boating Under The Influence

A Columbia, South Carolina attorney is facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged boating under the influence (BUI) incident that occurred over the weekend, according to jail records obtained by this news outlet. G. Randall McKay of Chapin, S.C. was booked early Monday morning at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Richland county, South Carolina.
Horry County, SCwpde.com

Baby owl reunited with siblings after misplaced nest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It was another adventurous afternoon for Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and Midway Fire Rescue when some owlets needed help on Sunday. An improperly hung nest from a great horned owl renesting a few weeks ago was fixed when the owlets couldn't climb out onto a branch, according to Executive Director at Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Kimberly Cerimele.
Myrtle Beach, SCBoxing Scene

Jeremy Hill Stays Busy at Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach

Jeremy Hill is not wasting any time getting back in the ring. The lightweight prospect hopes to rebound from the first loss of his career tonight when he squares off against gatekeeper Deivi Julio Bassa. The 10-round bout will take place at the Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and will stream live on BXNG ($14.99, 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).
Horry County, SCmyrtlebeachonline.com

Can new tools predict flooding in Horry County before it even happens? What to know

Aboard the Coastal Explorer — a research boat owned and operated by Coastal Carolina University — researchers launched a torpedo-shaped sonar device into the Intracoastal Waterway Monday. That device, tied to the Coastal Explorer, cruised near the bottom of the channel, mapping out the riverbed and collecting volumes of data that researchers can use to determine how fast water can move through the channel, and what might get in its way.
Myrtle Beach, SCfightnews.com

Hill Stops Julio Bassa in Myrtle Beach

In the main event of Christy Martin’s sold-out show at the Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, New Orleans lightweight Jeremy Hill took out Colombian Deivi Julio Bassa with a four-knockdown beating. Dropping Bassa twice in round two and twice more in the fourth, prompted referee Bill Clancy to halt matters at 2:09 of the round. Hill was coming off his first career loss in March, while Bassa was coming off a recent win in March. Julio Bassa showed excellent ring genetics as he is related to former Colombian world champions Jorge Eliecer Julio and Fidel Bassa. He was able to land some nice counters on Hill, but once Hill realized the naturally smaller Bassa couldn’t hurt him, he opened up, scoring the knockdown and hurting Bassa even when he didn’t knock him down. With the win, Hill moves to 15-1, 9 KOs, while Bassa falls to 22-10, 14 KOs.
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

Firefighters respond to restaurant fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a fire at a Myrtle Beach restaurant Monday morning. According to information from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, firefighters are on scene at 9th Avenue North and Withers Drive for an exterior building fire. The address is home to The Chemist...