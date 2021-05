Stingrays end inspiring inaugural season with a regional quarterfinal loss. The Sumner Stingray girls softball playoff run ended with a 7-5 loss at home May 6th against the Pasco Pirates. Sumner had looked to continue its senior-less inaugural season playoff run led by head coach Autum Hernandez but its quest on this night would fail. The Stingrays looked to continue the momentum from a high energy win over Jefferson high school on April 29. The game was a tight back and forth battle in the first-ever meeting between Pasco and Sumner. The Stingrays gave up two first inning runs to Pasco but scored two runs in their half of the first inning to tie the score. Sumner pushed across another run in the 2nd inning to take a 3-2 lead. The game went into extra innings as a 5-5 tie. The Pirates pushed across two runs in the top of the eighth to take the 7-5 lead, which would also be the final score. Sumner could not provide an answer in the bottom of the inning.