Skadden Rolls Out A Flexible Reopening Plan, Will Require Unvaccinated Employees To Be Tested For COVID-19

By Staci Zaretsky
abovethelaw.com
 4 days ago

As time continues to tick down to summer’s arrival, Biglaw firms continue to announce their plans to return to their offices, and now Skadden, one of the most prestigious firms of them all, has joined the party. What’s particularly notable about Skadden’s announcement? To our knowledge, Skadden is the first firm to memorialize that unvaccinated personnel must undergo COVID-19 testing prior to entering the office.

abovethelaw.com
