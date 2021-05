The expectations are high for IU football in 2021 after one of the more memorable seasons in program history. Despite a difficult schedule that includes a top-20 Cincinnati squad in the nonconference, another top-20 team in Iowa from the Big Ten West, and the usual suspects in the Big Ten East, Indiana is once again expected to be one of the league’s better teams. One of the main reasons why many believe IU will be able to maintain momentum is due to a high number of returning starters along with an influx of talented transfers. (See also: Position-by-position who is returning, gone and new.)