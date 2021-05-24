Jumbo CO2 Monitor for Indoor Air Quality Tracking

WAUKESHA, Wis. — SMART Local 18 and SMACNA Wisconsin announced the launch of Breathe Easy Wisconsin. “One of our mechanical contractors said it best — your HVAC system is the face mask of your building, and that’s the perfect way to describe it,” said Jonathan Kowalski, Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ Association (SMACNA) executive director. “By partnering with union labor and SMART Local 18, we know we’re bringing the best trained, most safety conscious and most technologically current workforce to every jobsite. Had it not been for the Local 18 leadership and their desire to capture more work and create better environments for the people of Wisconsin, the association would never have been able to do this program on its own.”