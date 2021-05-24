newsbreak-logo
Cars

The New M2 Will Offer A Manual PLUS Individual Colors

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
The BMW M2 CS is today's best distillation of everything a BMW M product ought to be: Plenty of power from a straight-six engine, loads of fun from a driven rear axle, and pure driver engagement from an available manual gearbox. As a result, the G87 BMW M2 will need to be quite something to live up to its predecessor. Fortunately, it seems that things are off to a good start, as the 'warm' M240i will already be close to the performance of the current 'hot' M2. As for the new M2, BMW Blog is reporting more reasons for us to stay positive about the smallest coupe Munich offers.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content.

