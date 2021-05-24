Disney+ Just Completely Changed ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

It’s not really hard to believe, but it’s hard to think of what we’re going to see now that it’s been announced that Matt Lanter will be voicing the character Anakin Skywalker again. Apparently Lucasfilm wanted to do another project with the animated version of Skywalker, so here we are. What the project will be is tough to say since no one is giving out any details at the moment, but it’s fair to say that it might have to be set well before the end of Revenge of the Sith. One might even figure that it would have to be set after Ahsoka left unless she’s going to be involved somehow, though nothing’s been said. One can only imagine how many Star Wars fans are starting to theorize just what will happen in this feature and what it will mean for the canon moving forward since a lot of folks likely thought that Anakin’s part was over and done with, even if Lanter has admitted that he always has Anakin on the brain. But there’s still only so much room between the end of the Clone Wars and Revenge of the Sith to really work with since as it was shown in Revenge of the Sith, things were happening quickly, and on top of that, Anakin was about to be a father and he was struggling with the Jedi Order and the council when it came to his ascension to the rank of Master, so there are plenty of possibilities to work with, but it almost feels that, as always, Lucasfilm is going to head off in a direction that few, if any, fans are really going to see until it’s too late and the first teaser trailer is on its way out to the public.