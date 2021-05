Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (a.k.a. the Star Wars Hotel that isn’t actually a hotel) will be opening in 2022!. So far, we’ve gotten a look at some of the characters you’ll meet during your intergalactic journey, a peek at the “real” lightsaber guests will get to check out there, and an update on some signage coming to the hotel. But what does the construction at the actual hotel look like right now? How are things coming together? We’ve got an update and are sharing it all with you!