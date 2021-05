Bournemouth edged out Brentford 1-0 in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg, in front of 2,000 fans finally back inside the Vitality Stadium.The limited crowd, quiet early on but fiercely backing their team in the tense late stages of the game, will be hoping to make a trip to Wembley for the final - and a possible place back in the Premier League.There remains work to be done to get that far, but Arnaut Danjuma was the game’s stand-out attacker and it was he who scored the only goal of the game 10 minutes into the second half, to keep...