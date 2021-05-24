Restored 1970 Honda CB750 Looks Absolutely Spotless, Is Offered at No Reserve
We heard you like classic CB750s, so we bet you’re going to love this. Bring A Trailer is a place where petrolheads’ dreams come true and well-kept rides find a loving home. The online bidding platform hosts countless auctions for two- or four-wheeled machines of all shapes and sizes, from vintage cars and budget-friendly bikes to custom masterpieces and restored classics. Take, for example, this reconditioned 1970 variant of Honda’s almighty CB750 range.www.autoevolution.com