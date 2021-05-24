newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Restored 1970 Honda CB750 Looks Absolutely Spotless, Is Offered at No Reserve

By Silvian Secara
Auto Evolution
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe heard you like classic CB750s, so we bet you’re going to love this. Bring A Trailer is a place where petrolheads’ dreams come true and well-kept rides find a loving home. The online bidding platform hosts countless auctions for two- or four-wheeled machines of all shapes and sizes, from vintage cars and budget-friendly bikes to custom masterpieces and restored classics. Take, for example, this reconditioned 1970 variant of Honda’s almighty CB750 range.

www.autoevolution.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Cb750#No Reserve#Vintage Cars#Classic Cars#Custom Cars#Timeless Classics#Keihin#Honda Cb750#Cb750 Range#Modern Tires#Wheels#Custom Masterpieces#Optimal Rpm#Budget Friendly Bikes#Top Grade Shock Absorbers#Hardware#Four Wheeled Machines#Classic Cb750s#Torque#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Cars
News Break
Auctions
Related
Carstecheblog.com

Custom Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Turned Drag Racer Might be the Craziest Yet

From the back, this may appear to be a standard 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow, but upon closer inspection, you’ll realize that it’s actually a custom-built drag racer. What stands out the most is its General Motors-sourced supercharged 462 cubic-inch V8 engine, complete with a 200-hp nitrous oxide booster fitted in the pack for that extra jump. Not your standard race car, this one has a fully custom leather interior that offers luxurious seating for four. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
CarsCarscoops

Shelby GT Mustang Arrives For 2021 With Up To 700 HP, Can Be Ordered As A Standalone Package Too

Shelby American has released pricing details and technical specifications for the 2021 Shelby GT Mustang. Anyone who owns a Ford Mustang from the 2018 model year onwards can head to Shelby American for the modifications or if they’d prefer, they can purchase a modified Mustang directly from Shelby itself. Pricing for the package starts at $24,995 while a fully-built Shelby GT is offered from $62,310.
Carsgmauthority.com

All-Carbon C8-Powered 1969 Chevy Camaro Brings The Heat

Look behind the cabin of the eigth-gen Chevrolet Corvette, and you’ll find the new mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 LT2 engine, throwing down 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque when equipped with the factory performance exhaust system. It’s a sweetheart of an engine, and now, one digital artist is working it into an all-carbon 1969 Chevy Camaro with this impressive new rendering.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This V8-Powered 1959 Apache Makes A Raptor Look Boring

If it weren't for the old Chevrolet Apache pickup truck, today's Silverado may never have come into existence. It's a classic of 1950s Americana and still looks fantastic to this day - something we can't really say about some more modern metal. But what happens when you mix the powerplant from a Chevy Camaro, the chassis of a Silverado 2500HD, and the body of the old '59 Apache? As the video below shows, what happens is nothing short of awesome and is a 550-odd-horsepower sleeper with more attitude than any modern truck - Raptors and TRXs included - could ever hope to have.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

This 1991 Ford F-700 Pickup Conversion Makes Other Trucks Look Tiny

There was a time, not too long ago, when people wanted the absolute biggest truck/SUV they could possibly buy, if for no other reason than to be able to tower over everyone else on the road. But even the mighty Ford Excursion and modern-day Ford Super Duty F-250-F-450 pale in comparison to this wild 1991 Ford F-700 pickup conversion that’s currently up for sale on Craigslist.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Glorious 8-Wheeler Toyota Subcompact Defies All Reason

More wheels is more better. We've seen all kinds of modified cars over the years; everything from high-performance stripped out track weapons to wild donks and crazy jacked-up safari builds. What we haven't seen is cars with lots of extra wheels that serve no legitimate purpose whatsoever. This heavily-modified Toyota Vios has those in spades.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

750-Horsepower 1969 Boss HEMI Fastback Mustang Is Shockingly Unique

AutotopiaLA is known for hunting down some of the most unique cars out there, but YouTube host Shawn Davis might have out-done himself this time. Dean's SoCal Classic Car Storage has been featured on the YouTube channel on a few other occasions but this time the owner, Dean actually came out to present this very special 1969 Boss HEMI Mustang Fastback. The car was built by Vintage Fabrications who spent 5,500-hours of work on the car. At the rear, the car was widened by 6-inches to accommodate the 345 rear tires and at the front the design incorporates a fascia design inspired by a 2009 Mustang. However, there is said to not be one piece of plastic or fiberglass on the car and the body is fully made from hand formed metal.
CarsJalopnik

Mustang Enthusiast Buys Mint-Condition 2003 Ford Mustang Cobra 'Terminator' With Only 534 Miles

Nick Carl, the man who owns the perfect manual transmission Ford Super Duty pickup, now owns the perfect 2003 Ford Mustang Cobra. And I do mean “perfect,” because the independent rear suspension-equipped, first-ever supercharged Mustang only has 534 miles on the odometer. Plus, it still has the factory plastic wrap on the convertible top, seats, and steering wheel. Just look at this incredible “New Edge” SN-95-generation Mustang.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1000-HP Ford Galaxie Shows No Mercy

Under the sleek exterior of this slammed Ford Galaxie is an assemblage of parts that give it some major moving power. Wicked stance, wide Mickey Thompson rubbers wrapped around massive 20×15 American Legend wheels, and a roll cage jump out to onlookers as a warning that this Galaxie is no ordinary full-size Ford from the ‘60s. Built by the guys at Bones Fab, this monster was profiled on AutotopiaLA, and it's the thing (street) dreams are made of – with tons of power at its dispose. No one is safe.
Carsdrivetribe.com

This Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat on 34-inch rims looks absolutely ridiculous

It's very interesting to look at the different modified car scenes from around the world. Some love big spoilers, some love stupidly long front-splitters, and others like big wheels...apparently. As you can see from the video below, this is a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with what can only be described...
Buying Carsdrivetribe.com

This superb Ferrari 330 GTC is for sale

Presented at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show, the Ferrari 330 GTC was based on the 275 GTB but with distinctive styling by Pininfarina. Between 1966 and 1969, 600 cars were produced. It is now possible to buy one of these rare models on the Bring a Trailer website. The car...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible

From the April 2011 issue of Car and Driver. Visibility issues in the turret-like Chevy Camaro, well-documented in this journal, are now cured by simply ordering the car without a lid. The view from Lookout Mountain isn’t as commanding as the one from the long-awaited Camaro convertible—once its top is dropped.
RetailPosted by
Motorious

Classic Truck Yard Find Collection

Richard Rawlings is on a vintage pickup treasure hunt!. The market for classic trucks has been growing recently. Because of this sudden spike in popularity, just as we have seen in the classic car market, we are beginning to notice a rise in prices too. Regardless there are still ways to get good deals on these amazing pieces of American history, the best of which is to find someone with a surplus that is ready to let some of his collection go.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

LS3 Classic 1951 Chevy Pickup Truck Could Be Yours

The 1950s were a pivotal moment for the American truck industry, the days of hardworking farm trucks and heavy load carrying were in decline and the workhorses of yesteryear were slowly being replaced with the signature stylish look that ‘50s ear vehicles are known for. The rounder styling and aggressive presence quickly made the truck a popular buyers choice which has led to an abundance of these things now over 70 years later. Nowadays we get to see a lot of cool restomods but this one takes the cake. This low-slung LS-powered beast is a high horsepower masterpiece that comes with classic body lines with a more modern style.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1967 Widebody Mustang Fastback Hides Modern Power

A good build isn’t done overnight, which explains why the owner of this flared-out 1967 Ford Mustang has been working on his pony off and on for the past 6 years. It’s been tastefully given a widebody treatment, which is likely the first thing you might notice. All that effort certainly has paid off, resulting in one mean-looking, raucous muscle car whose bite is even worse than its bark.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Oldsmobile 442 W-30: The Pinnacle Of Oldsmobiles Secret Weapon

From the very beginning, Oldsmobile had big plans for the Cutless to dominate the muscle car era. The 442 package debuting in 1964 was just the start of it. By 1965 it became clear that Oldsmobile had a secret weapon for the 442 in development. While enthusiasts got little hints of the ultimate goal with the W-29 Package, the secret was otherwise fully kept right up until its release date. So much so, that dealers didn’t even know what was coming. Meanwhile, other muscle cars of the same time period, some more popular, were struggling to keep up with the 442’s already pavement blistering performance capabilities. When equipped with a manual transmission, slicks, and headers, the car was able to easily break into the 13-seconds at the drag strip and the W-30 Package only added to the car’s potency.