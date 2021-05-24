Restored 1970 Honda CB750 Looks Absolutely Spotless, Is Offered at No Reserve

AutotopiaLA is known for hunting down some of the most unique cars out there, but YouTube host Shawn Davis might have out-done himself this time. Dean's SoCal Classic Car Storage has been featured on the YouTube channel on a few other occasions but this time the owner, Dean actually came out to present this very special 1969 Boss HEMI Mustang Fastback. The car was built by Vintage Fabrications who spent 5,500-hours of work on the car. At the rear, the car was widened by 6-inches to accommodate the 345 rear tires and at the front the design incorporates a fascia design inspired by a 2009 Mustang. However, there is said to not be one piece of plastic or fiberglass on the car and the body is fully made from hand formed metal.