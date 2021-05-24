2021 NFL free agency: Former Chargers pass-rusher Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins, per report

At this point everyone remembers when the K.C. Chiefs brought in free agent defensive end Melvin Ingram on a visit in hopes of signing him while he was on the visit. However, the two sides couldn’t come to a deal and at that moment Chiefs fans were wondering what the heck was going on. Why was K.C. whiffing on so many free agents? Fast forward several weeks later and the Chiefs were able to salvage the offseason pretty well by bringing in names like Austin Blythe and Jarran Reed and put together a solid draft class.