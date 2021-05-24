newsbreak-logo
2021 NFL free agency: Former Chargers pass-rusher Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins, per report

By Jordan Dajani
CBS Sports
Cover picture for the articleThe bulk of NFL free agency is over and done with, but there are still some intriguing names that are looking for new homes. One of those players is former Los Angeles Chargers pass-rusher Melvin Ingram, who is visiting the Miami Dolphins on Monday, according to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. Ingram played in just seven games for the Chargers in 2020, but has proven to be an effective EDGE when healthy.

