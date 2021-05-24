Vegetable Roll: What You Should Know Before Ordering

Who doesn't love a nice slab of chocolate cake? In the words of Ina Garten, "store-bought is fine" when the craving for a slice comes on, but let's be honest — digging into a cake that you've baked yourself is even more satisfying. One, two, or even three tiers of the moist and airy dessert with thick layers of rich frosting in between and another on top, plus the added bonus of knowing that you put the entire thing together with your own two hands. The only thing that could make the moment sweeter would be if you didn't have to see that pesky dusting of flour on the bottom layer that came from having to line the cake pan before putting it into the oven.