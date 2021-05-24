Yancey County Schools Leads Statewide School Challenge
Yancey County Schools is currently in first place in a statewide School Challenge to encourage students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The most recent data shows 64.4% of Mountain Heritage High seniors in Yancey County Schools have completed the FAFSA – Nearly 15% higher than the state and national completion rates. The district is in second place in the growth category as well, jumping nearly 7% last month.www.ourlocalcommunityonline.com