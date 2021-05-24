Cancel
‘Jellyfish jamboree.’ Sea of sticky, gelatinous blobs line Georgia beach, photos show

By Tanasia Kenney
Biloxi Sun Herald
 2021-05-24

Hundreds of huge, Jell-O-like blobs covering a Georgia beach was enough to stop one woman in her tracks. Beachgoer Jodi Moody was visiting Tybee Island on Friday when she spotted what could only be described as a “jellyfish jamboree,” WJCL reported. Hundreds upon hundreds of cannonball jellyfish had washed up on the north end of the island, lining the coast for several yards, according to photos posted by Moody.

