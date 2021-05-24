newsbreak-logo
Peloton will open its first American factory in northern Ohio in 2023

By Cameron Fields, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Peloton said Monday that it will spend about $400 million to build its first production factory in the United States in northern Ohio. Peloton Output Park will produce the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Peloton Tread, and the company expects to break ground for the factory later this summer. The move could bring more than 2,000 jobs to the region including management, executive and entry-level positions.

