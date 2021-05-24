Peloton will open its first American factory in northern Ohio in 2023

Abbigail Bugenske was on her way from her home in the Cincinnati area to Shaker Heights when she got a call from Gov. Mike DeWine. You can listen online here. The winner of the first of five $1 million lotteries in Ohio has no plans to quit her job after winning, but maybe her car-buying plans will change. A Montgomery County teen, Joseph Costello, won the first of 5 scholarship drawings. The next winners will be announced June 2nd. In other local news, the rules are out for how much stimulus money Ohio’s smaller cities and villages will get, and the Wolstein Center mass vaccination clinic is heading into its final week.