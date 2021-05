Professional chefs have the potential to make some serious money. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, that could be a salary of anywhere up to $90,000 and then some, depending on where it is that they work (major metropolitan cities as well as upscale restaurants and hotels are among the most lucrative opportunities). While the median income for this line of work is about $53,000 as of May 2020, celebrity chefs can go well above and beyond this scale of earning potential.