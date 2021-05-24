Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition On PC Supports DualSense Haptic Feedback And Adaptive Triggers

Humble Bundle's monthly subscription tier service which is called "Humble Choice" is currently holding a promotion in which they're offering a subscription for the first 3 months at $8 and May's promo includes the standard edition of Metro Exodus (+ the PC Enhanced Edition) bundled with 11 other game titles. However, in order to avoid being charged for an additional month you must cancel the subscription before May 25th and you won't be penalized for canceling. This is based on an email I received today so I'm not sure if this available for everyone or exclusive to new Humble Choice customers like myself so your mileage may vary.