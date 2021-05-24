newsbreak-logo
Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition On PC Supports DualSense Haptic Feedback And Adaptive Triggers

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new update for Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition on PC has added support DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Check it out via the video clip below. While it’s impressive to see these features added for a PC game, it’s worth pointing out that this just so happens to be the first PC game to do so, making it even more of a significant addition. Hopefully, we’ll see more developers embrace the PS5’s controller in the near future.

