Housemarque Is Keen On Making Large-Scale Titles Like Returnal Going Forward

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReturnal developer Housemarque has revealed that it is looking to create large-scale titles similar to the roguelike PS5-exclusive, although it hasn’t ruled out the possibility of producing 2D arcade-style titles again at some point. Speaking with GameReactor, Mikael Haveri, Housemarque’s marketing director, commented:. We’ve been working on two projects previously,...

