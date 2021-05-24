newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Here's How To Get Cast On Worst Bakers In America

By Ashley Steinberg
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's no secret that getting cast on a television show is typically not easy. For "Masterchef," one of the most famous cooking shows featuring amateur home cooks, Delish reports there are tons of criteria. You have to be in a certain age bracket, depending on which you'd like to be featured on. For each country's version, you have to be a citizen of that country. You also can't be a professional, and you have to compete against thousands of applicants to secure a final spot.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duff Goldman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worst Bakers In America#Bakers#Reality Show#Famous Chefs#The Food Network#News Times#Food Network#Casting Call Hub#Amateur Cooks#Amateur Home Cooks#Masterchef#Contestants#Mentor Chefs#Pastry Perfection#Kitchen#Dramatic Comedy#Television#Country#Applicants#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

Here's How To Get Cast On Family Food Fight

What's better than watching several episodes of a gripping reality show like "Family Food Fight?" Being a promising participant on the show, of course! As per IMDb, the show's premise is simple: teams made up of families fight hard on the show to impress the judges with a range of delicious dishes. "Family Food Fight" has been on air since 2019 and stars notable names such as TV personality and cookbook author Ayesha Curry, along with celebrity chefs Graham Elliot and Cat Cora.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

Here's How To Get Cast On MasterChef Junior

If you have a child who is highly passionate about cooking and can impress absolutely anyone in the kitchen, you've probably considered motivating them to be a part of the popular reality TV show "MasterChef Junior." After all, being a part of the show is considered to be a great honor. It also gives its young contestants a chance to interact with veteran chefs in the food industry such as Gordon Ramsay.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

How Worst Cooks In America's Domaine Javier Really Feels About Chef Anne Burrell

Domaine Javier made a splash among viewers by competing on the show "Worst Cooks in America." The talented transgender cook told Food Sided that she was incredibly grateful to the Food Network for giving her such a massive platform. Javier explained that she's always trying to promote inclusion and diversity in everything she does. "I am hoping that I get to continue the work that I've done so far and emphasize the ongoing need for these virtues to be championed," the chef explained.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Here's How To Get Cast On The Great Food Truck Race

Food Network's "The Great Food Truck Race" is a series that pits teams of food truck operators in a series of challenges that test their culinary skills and teamwork. Hosted by chef Tyler Florence (above), the show travels across the country each season, with the competing food trucks on the road and shining a spotlight on different cities. At each location, the food truck teams set up shop and compete for the most sales. The team that earns the least will have to drive home. The show varies from time to time, with this year's competition being filmed entirely in Alaska.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Domaine Javier Came Back To Worst Cooks In America

If you're a fan of the Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America," then you're probably familiar with Season 22, "Worst Cooks in America: Best of the Worst," in which previous contenders return to once again get a little-extra (much needed?) experience in the kitchen and take another swing at the top prize. With $25,000 and "culinary redemption" on the table, there was a lot at stake for these fan favorites.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

FOX's Crime Scene Kitchen Is the Culmination of a Decade's Worth of Food-Obstacle TV

It's a testament to human ingenuity that producers have figured out so many different ways to package the TV cooking show. You'd think there would be only so many ways we could watch someone prepare a meal on TV, but this is a genre that keeps finding new ways to differentiate itself, whether it be hosts with big personalities or a genteel competition set amid the pastoral greenery of England.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Here's How Mystery Baskets Are Chosen On Chopped

Leave it to "Chopped" contestants to successfully turn pork rinds into a fancy appetizer, beer into a delicious sauce, and turkey into a dessert (via ScreenRant). When it comes to mystery baskets, no ingredient is off-limits and each one seems more impossible to transform than the last. While Alton Brown...
CoronavirusPosted by
94.3 The Point

Here is How Much ‘Made in America 2021′ Tickets Will Cost You

The coronavirus pandemic took a lot of things from us last year. Summer 2020 got cancelled an our entire year was spent indoors. Well not this year! All restrictions will be lifted in Philadelphia as of June 11, and that means concerts events and festivals are back! Jay Z just announced today that his infamous Made in America Festival will be returning Labor Day weekend.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

Here's What MasterChef Contestant Micah Yaroch Is Up To Now

As a show, "MasterChef" is quite the package — it has drama, entertainment, good food, talented participants, famous celebrity chefs, and much more. However, the series suffered a setback last year when it couldn't resume filming on account of the pandemic, according to Parade. Thankfully, fans still had the option to revisit old episodes from the show's exciting tenth season.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Here's What Happens If You Get Hurt On Chopped

As a television show "Chopped" is a fantastic offering from the Food Network that takes its viewers on an exhilarating ride, as they watch a group of skilled chefs compete against each other to prepare several rounds of delicious meals. According to Insider, while viewers get to see four chefs cooking against each other on the show, the producers actually have a backup plan. They always have an additional chef on standby, just in case something goes awry.
TV SeriesPosted by
Mashed

21% Of People Want This Canceled Food Network Show To Come Back

Admit it: watching food-themed shows from the comfort of your couch is a great way to unwind. Food television has been a big hit among fans who love watching their favorite celebrity chefs on their TV screens. Whether you enjoy watching reality TV shows filled with aspiring chefs competing against each other to win the top prize or would rather listen to a renowned celebrity chef offer useful tips on getting a dish right, you probably have a list of favorite shows that you simply can't get enough of.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Duff Goldman Shares What Viewers Never Got To See On Ace Of Cakes - Exclusive

Fans of the Food Network's hit show "Ace of Cakes" got to see it all when it came to extravagant cake baking. Over 10 seasons and 120 episodes (according to the Food Network) there was nothing pastry chef and master cake decorator Duff Goldman (the "Ace of Cakes" himself) and his team wouldn't attempt. Viewers witnessed the bakers create everything from a replica of Arthur Ashe stadium for the U.S. Open (via Food Network), to an actual erupting volcano cake (via YouTube), to a life-size bulldog cake almost too good to eat (via Facebook).
TV & Videosmashed.com

The Real Reason Chopped Only Has One Deep Fryer, According To Alex Guarnaschelli

Competing on "Chopped" is not exactly an easy thing to do. During the one-hour program (which, by the way, takes 12 hours to film on average), the four contestants face some major challenges, starting with a mystery basket filled with random ingredients — some of which they've never even worked with before. The chefs are then tasked with transforming these items into a delicious plate of food in a matter of 20 or 30 minutes, which they then have to serve to a judging panel made up of a few very famous faces in the culinary world. We should also note that the competitors have to do all of this in a kitchen that Food Network revealed they only get about 10 minutes to get acquainted with before the cooking gets started. According to winner Silvia Baldini, this was ultimately the most difficult part of competing on the show (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet).
EntertainmentPosted by
Mashed

Here's How Much Guy Fieri Is Really Worth

The Mayor of Flavortown has been a long-time chef and television phenomenon — since 2006, to be exact. Guy Fieri first launched his career after winning Season 2 of "Food Network Star." Now, he's known for his spiked blond hair and his red Camaro, which he drives around as he tours greasy spoon restaurants for his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," according to Insider.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Here's How Ina Garten Gets Inspiration For Her Recipes

Celebrity chef, Ina Garten, always seems to look effortless in the kitchen. Whether she's whipping up mouthwatering chicken piccata or decadent lobster corn chowder, the results always look perfect. However, the "Barefoot Contessa" star admitted during an interview with PBS that cooking hasn't always been an easy thing for her to grasp, per Cheat Sheet. Before opening her speciality food store, the famous cook said she had never worked in a restaurant before. Garten confessed that she actually taught herself how to cook and that's why she tries to make recipes that are easy for beginners.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Here's How To Get Your Sauce To Cling To Your Pasta

We love a good pasta dish as much as the next guy. There are few things more disappointing than a pasta dish that doesn't turn out correctly, especially when it's a fairly straightforward recipe calling for essentially just sauce and noodles. Creamy alfredo, delicious marinara, even a good vodka sauce, they're all really easy recipes and they're so, so good. Except when, of course, something goes wrong, and suddenly your noodles and your sauce are like oil and water, and nothing you try can get the sauce to cling to the noodles the way you so badly crave.