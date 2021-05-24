'It takes a lot to stop us': Zeke's Coffee pushes on after electrical fire

If you’re obsessed with coffee like we are, you won’t find any brand more in-line with what you love than Weber Workshops. Founded on the common desire to build products that are intelligently designed and meticulously crafted to the utmost level of precision, Weber Workshops makes products for people just like us. Their Moulin Salt Mill was endorsed by Michelin Star Chefs. Their Onyx EG-1 is a coffee grinder at its core, but it’s also a highly-engineered and overdeveloped machine that’s the sportscar of coffee grinders. Now, Weber Workshops is back with the KEY Electric Coffee Grinder, the Ferrari of coffee grinders. We’re not going to knock all of their previous grinders because they were all phenomenal, but the KEY is better in almost every regard. It’s their slimmest design yet while also having the largest grind and conical burrs they’ve offered at 83mm. It’s electric. It has retention free grinding, adjustable RPM, magnetic assembly and it’s fully cleanable in seconds. Whether you’re grinding your beans for espresso, pour-over, aeropress or anything else, this is, quite literally, the best way to do it.