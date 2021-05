Canadian National and Kansas City Southern (KCS) have taken the next step on their path to combine to create the premier railway for the 21st century. The two companies recently filed with the Surface Transportation Board (STB) a renewed motion for approval of its voting trust that outlines the case for approval of the voting trust to advance the CN-KCS merger that will enhance competition, spur economic growth and realize the benefits of a fully end-to-end transportation network across the.