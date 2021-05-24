LittleBigPlanet Servers Have Been Disabled By Sony After Users Reported Offensive Messages Appeared In-Game
The LittleBigPlanet servers have been disabled by Sony Interactive Entertainment over the weekend, due to continued attacks that have seen offensive messages pop up in-game. Due to the severity of the recent attacks we have no other option than to temporarily disable the game servers. We do not take these attacks lightly especially when they target our loyal community members. Thanks for understanding.www.psu.com