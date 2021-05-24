newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

LittleBigPlanet Servers Have Been Disabled By Sony After Users Reported Offensive Messages Appeared In-Game

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LittleBigPlanet servers have been disabled by Sony Interactive Entertainment over the weekend, due to continued attacks that have seen offensive messages pop up in-game. Due to the severity of the recent attacks we have no other option than to temporarily disable the game servers. We do not take these attacks lightly especially when they target our loyal community members. Thanks for understanding.

www.psu.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Littlebigplanet#Littlebigplanet#Offensive Messages#Ddos Attacks#The Game#Increasing Attacks#Continued Attacks#Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
News Break
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Related
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

Report: Sony Has 25 PS5 Games in Development, Including New IP

If you've found Sony's first party offerings somewhat underwhelming with the PS5 in mind, then the good news is there are a bunch of new games slated for release. There's even going to be some new, original content, rather than just sequels... Sony Has 25 PS5 Titles in the Works.
Video GamesComplex

500,000 Users Banned from ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Due to Cheating

The latest installation of Call of Duty: Warzone has only been out less than a month and already, more than 30,000 new Warzone accounts have been banned for malicious activity. The video game’s developer, Raven Software shared the announcement via Twitter, saying that now over 500,000 accounts have been forbidden...
Video GamesNME

Over half a million cheaters have been banned from ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’

Raven Software has confirmed that over half a million players have been banned from Call Of Duty: Warzone for cheating since the game first launched in 2020. The developer revealed the number on Saturday (May 15) when it announced a recent ban wave that permanently banned 30,000 accounts from the free-to-play battle royale game. “[The new ban wave brings] us to over half a million accounts banned in #Warzone,” it wrote.
Video Gamestruetrophies.com

LittleBigPlanet servers under threat again

Sackboy's yarn-spun world is becoming tangled in some serious drama, new information suggests. Issues across the LBP servers have been ongoing for around two months and had been sparsely communicated by the LBP team, until now. Eurogamer initially reported on the tweet that points to further trouble for the LBP...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Sony Xperia Ace 2 appears on Google Play with Helio P35

The compact phone will also have modest specs, including 4 GB RAM and HD+ screen. Underwhelming? That's putting it kindly. IMO this phone shouldn't even exist. Garbo. Sony needs to release more of their compact phones with flagship chipset. 21 minutes ago. ijs. Anonymous. More precisely it's Docomo exclusive. So...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Steam Games Might Be Coming To Consoles Later This Year

It appears that publisher (and developer) Valve might be planning to release some of its Steam games on consoles in the coming months. While appearing as a guest speaker (via Reddit) at the Sancta Maria College in New Zealand earlier today, Valve CEO Gabe Newell was asked if Steam will be putting any games on consoles or will remain exclusive to PC for the immediate future? Newell teased that the answer will be provided by the end of the year. He however also added that the answer will probably be not what the public expects.
Retailepicstream.com

PlayStation Accidentally Leaks 2 New PS5 Games

PlayStation is usually very careful about revealing too much about their upcoming titles. However, it looks like a leak has just confirmed that there are two new games that will soon be available on PS5. The leak comes from the Taiwanese rating board that rates all games that will be...
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

Can You Play PS3 Games on a PS4?

Backward compatibility is a major selling point of any video game console, as being able to play your old games on a new system increases its value. It's a good idea to know whether a system has this function before investing in it. Thus, you might wonder if you can...
Video GamesGamasutra

PS4 still expected top be primary revenue driver for PS Store in 2021

It’s Sony Interactive Entertainment’s investor relations day, which means we get the chance to peek into how Sony’s doing financially in the months after the PlayStation 5’s launch. Sony’s found itself in a strange spot as the next generation kicks off, and its investor presentation from CEO Jim Ryan reflected...
Video Gamespokde.net

Days Gone PC VS PS4 Comparison – It Works A Lot Better Now

Many gamers were surprised to see the PlayStation-exclusive game Days Gone being ported over to PC. For those who don’t own a game console, it will finally allow you to experience the game but for those who’ve already played it, you may be wondering what differences are there from the original release. Here’s a detailed comparison so you know what’s new in the port.
MLBresearchblaze.com

Playstation Rewards Just Got A Bit More Rewarding, As New Freebies Have Been Added For Non PS Plus Users

If you didn’t already buy into the quantity over quality argument when it comes to free games, PlayStation is about to make your decision a lot easier. They are giving away freebies and even no PS Plus is required. In addition to the free PlayStation Plus games for May, PlayStation is giving members access to Digital Discounts, a new game on PSNow every month through the summer, and a variety of additional freebies. Plus, PlayStation is gearing up to offer PlayStation Now subscribers free games on PS4 and all PlayStation systems for the entire month of May.
Video Gamescampuslately.com

A few million users have already tried the game Ranger

With the newly released Knockout City, they have already reached a “population” of 2 million, inspired by the developers of multiplayer game maker Velan Studios. TwitterI. This is a very good performance from the game, which was supported by cartoonish colorful graphics, it comes from almost nothing. Although it should be added that Electronic Arts, the program’s publisher, has done its best to bring this impressive number together.
Video Gamesmobileworldlive.com

Sony targets mobile gaming opportunities

Sony began exploring ways to make a fresh attempt on the mobile gaming market, mulling options to bring first-party PlayStation titles to smartphones. In a strategy document, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said the company was exploring ways to reach millions of gamers through mobile. “We have been thinking...