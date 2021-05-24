<!-- Google Tag Manager --><!-- End Google Tag Manager -->Prices dip as Floridians gas up for holiday travel - News Break<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --><!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) -->
Prices dip as Floridians gas up for holiday travel

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking to save a little money when traveling this Memorial Day weekend, you might consider driving to your destination.

Gas prices in Florida are going down.

As of Monday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Florida was $2.87, according to AAA.

While that average is notably higher than the last two years, it’s a 2-cent drop from a week ago. It’s also 4 cents cheaper than on Memorial Day 2018.

AAA shared these historical holiday gas prices per gallon with WFTV:

Year / Florida / National

2020 / $1.88 / $1.96

2019 / $2.60 / $2.83

2018 / $2.91 / $2.97

When it comes to regional gas prices, Orlando currently has one of the lowest averages statewide at $2.81/gallon.

Pensacola has the highest average of Florida’s metro areas, landing at $3.05/gallon.

AAA said it expects more than 2 million Floridians to travel for Memorial Day and that the majority will take a road trip of 50 miles or more.

