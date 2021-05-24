General Mills restructures organization as part of growth plans

Q.ai uses advanced quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations. Stocks are aiming to end off an up and down May on a high note. However, we will see if this rally can last before Memorial Day. There are still signs of a rotation out of tech stocks and into cyclical plays, buoyed by better-than-expected jobs data. For the second week in a row, jobless claims fell to a pandemic-era low. Claims reached 406,000 compared to the estimate of 425,000. The week before, jobless claims were 444,000. Based on this news, the Dow Jones jumped 200 points, the S&P 500 rose 0.3%, and the Nasdaq was roughly flat. For investors looking to find the best opportunities, the deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Buys. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best Top Buys.