Watch Dogs Legion On PS5 Is Getting 60 FPS Performance Mode On June 1
Ubisoft has announced that it is releasing a Watch Dogs Legion 60 FPS Performance Mode for PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game on June 1. Speaking in a blog post, the developer revealed that the Performance Mode comes as part of Watch Dogs Legion Update 4.5, which was pushed back from May “to make sure that the different teams working on separate pieces of content have the time they need to create the best game experience possible.”www.psu.com