Watch Dogs Legion On PS5 Is Getting 60 FPS Performance Mode On June 1

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It can also be played on PS5 and XSX but needs a native patch soon. When the game was first revealed, it was confirmed that there won’t be a native version for the current-generation console. While this means the games will be running in backward compatibility mode, they still didn’t really need an upgrade because their resolution and frame rate was set at 4K and 60 FPS, which is the standard for this generation. Unfortunately, it turns out that this is not an ideal solution.