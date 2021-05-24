Maroon 5 Secures Posthumous Verses From Nipsey Hussle & Juice WRLD

Maroon 5 has dominated the pop charts since the mid-aughts and remains one of the most commercially successful bands out right now. Their ability to cross genres and incorporate acts from different musical backgrounds has played a huge role in their longevity. Adam Levine has worked alongside some of the biggest stars in hip-hop from Kanye West to Eminem and 50 Cent but Maroon 5 has also drawn inspiration from hip-hop on numerous occasions with songs like "Girls Like You" ft Cardi B and "Cold" ft Future.