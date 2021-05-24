newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Base M1 iMac With 8-Core CPU, 7-Core GPU Features Just One Fan for Cooling – Upper-Tier Versions Have a Better Thermal System

By Omar Sohail
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Apple might not incorporate any changes to its products on the outside, the details on the inside are more pronounced. You may not have noticed this, but the base M1 iMac and the higher-tier options have several differences on the inside, subtly suggesting that if you want the best possible performance, you will have to spend more money. In short, the biggest difference is that the $1,299 24-inch iMac features only a single fan for cooling the M1.

wccftech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Gpu#Cpu#Imac#Gpu#Soc#Macbook Air#Apple Customers#Powerful Performance#Twitter#Cpu#Apple Silicon#Macbook Air#M1 Imac#Thermal Performance#Feature#Base#Soc#Higher Tier Models#Manufacturing Costs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Retailwccftech.com

Apple iMac Core i5 (Renewed) Is Up For An Amazing Discount Offer For A Couple Of Days – Avail Now

If you are thinking of investing in an Apple product, then you already know that it would cost you a lot. So, it's always better to look for good deals that will help you get quality products at a great price. Wccftech is offering a limited-time discount offer on the Apple iMac Core i5 21.5”, 2.7GHz 8GB RAM 1TB HDD (Renewed). The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

New 24-inch M1 Apple iMac destroys every iMac that ever came before it in Geekbench single-core tests with +37% gains over the nearest Intel Core i7 and i9 models

The 2021 M1 Apple iMac has started finding its way onto the popular synthetic benchmark site Geekbench. Numerous entries have already been made (18 samples at the time of writing) that have resulted in an average single-core score of 1,725 points and average multi-core score of 7,460 points for the 24-inch iMac. These terrific results are actually remarkably similar to those of the new M1 iPad Pro, which we have already reported about.
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Video GamesHot Hardware

2.5 Geeks: How Many CPU Cores Do You Need For Gaming? And A KILLER PC Giveaway!

On this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, Dave, Marco and Chris run down some of this past week's interesting tech news and discuss our in-house research results regarding how many CPU cores you need for a great gaming experience. We'll also give details on our latest AMAZING gaming PC GIVEAWAY in collaboration with Falcon Northwest, AMD and Bungie...
Computersslickdeals.net

Intel Core i7-10700KA, unlocked Comet Lake 8-Core for $314.99

Intel Core i7-10700KA, Comet Lake 8-Core, 3.8 GHz, LGA1200 125W Desktop Processor w/ Intel UHD Graphic 630 - Avengers Special Edition (Game Not Included) - BX8070110700KA for $314.99 (that's $15.00 off the regular price of $329.99) after promo code 93XRA68. What's so special about the Avengers edition? The cool box...
Computerseclecticlight.co

Cores shouldn’t all be the same:

Since the first Intel Macs fifteen years ago, every new Mac has come with at least two processor cores,* and Apple has actively encouraged all developers to write their software to take advantage of all the cores that it can. As Apple replaces Intel models with two or more identical cores, with its M1 SoC containing eight cores of two different types, what does this mean for the user?
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

New iMac 2021 with Apple M1 destroys Intel version in new benchmarks

The new iMac Pro 2021 with the Apple M1 chip trounces its Intel-based predecessor, once again showcasing the power of Apple’s in-house silicon. New benchmarks popped up on Geekbench 5 revealing that the octa-core M1-based iMac rakes in a single core score of 1,736 and a multi-core score of 7,429. Comparatively, the 21.5-inch iMac with an Intel processor, which the new M1 iMac replaces, scored around 1,200 and 6,400 respectively.
Computersiotgadgets.com

New 24-inch M1 iMac Said To Be 56% Faster Than Intel Version

The new M1 24-inch Apple iMac comes out in seven colours, green, yellow, orange, blue, silver, purple and, pink. It has the M1 chip built-in and is also now said to be 56% faster than the Intel versions of the device. Apple's M1 iMac. According to Geekbench 5, a benchmarking...
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Computerswepc.com

Optimal CPU/GPU Temperature For Gaming

Sometimes we forget how important it is keeping our core hardware running at optimal temperatures. It can benefit your system in a number of different ways ranging from better performance to an extended life span. Having said that, it isn’t always straight forward keeping your hardware cool – especially when you factor in scenarios like gaming and increasing ambient temperatures. #climatechange.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Toward the Design of Fault-Tolerance- and Peak- Power-Aware Multi-Core Mixed-Criticality Systems

Mixed-Criticality (MC) systems have recently been devised to address the requirements of real-time systems in industrial applications, where the system runs tasks with different criticality levels on a single platform. In some workloads, a high-critically task might overrun and overload the system, or a fault can occur during the execution. However, these systems must be fault-tolerant and guarantee the correct execution of all high-criticality tasks by their deadlines to avoid catastrophic consequences, in any situation. Furthermore, in these MC systems, the peak power consumption of the system may increase, especially in an overload situation and exceed the processor Thermal Design Power (TDP) constraint. This may cause generating heat beyond the cooling capacity, resulting the system stop to avoid excessive heat and halting the processor. In this paper, we propose a technique for dependent dual-criticality tasks in fault-tolerant multi-core MC systems to manage peak power consumption and temperature. The technique develops a tree of possible task mapping and scheduling at design-time to cover all possible scenarios and reduce the low-criticality task drop rate in the high-criticality mode. At run-time, the system exploits the tree to select a proper schedule according to fault occurrences and criticality mode changes. Experimental results show that the average task schedulability is 74.14% on average for the proposed method, while the peak power consumption and maximum temperature are improved by 16.65% and 14.9 C on average, respectively, compared to a recent work. In addition, for a real-life application, our method reduces the peak power and maximum temperature by up to 20.06% and 5 C, respectively, compared to a state-of-the-art approach.
Computerswccftech.com

New Apple Silicon Mac Pro Could Arrive in Two Variants; Up to 40-Core CPU Configurations for Unrivaled Performance

Apple is said to be working on a new Mac Pro that was earlier reported to feature a significantly smaller size. Since the upcoming workstation will feature power-efficient hardware, it will not require a massive chassis to cool the internals. In addition to the smaller size, the Apple Silicon Mac Pro is reported to arrive in two variants, with the most powerful sporting a 40-core chipset.
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
Computersperuzi.xyz

iMac 24-inch M1 Review: The Desktop Is Cool Again

In a world full of smartphones, tablets and laptops, the new iMac—powered by Apple’s M1 chip—proves desktops still have a future. WSJ’s Joanna Stern looked to the past, the original iMac G3, to understand Apple’s fun and colorful 2021 desktop strategy. Photo illustration: Kenny Wassus for The Wall Street Journal.