The Voice 2021 Finale Performers

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton wouldn’t do this to us, right? After waiting a whopping five years for Shelton to get down on one knee and propose to Stefani, which he finally did in late October after dating since 2015, all signs pointed to the couple having a blowout celebrity wedding not too long after — but new photos and hints from Stefani suggest these two may have ducked away and tied the knot in secret instead. While a wedding party where they can celebrate with all their friends may still be on the books, the singer posted a clue this weekend that she was getting married in the not-too-distant future, and photos from the following day showed her wearing a new diamond ring on the same finger as her engagement ring.