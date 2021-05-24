Oilers' Josh Archibald: Handed one-game ban

Archibald has been suspended for one game for clipping Logan Stanley of the Jets. Archibald will miss Monday's Game 4 in Winnipeg, and his season will be over if the Oilers fail to extend the series, in which they trail 3-0. Given his minus-1 rating and three shots without a point through this series' first three games, Archibald's absence is unlikely to have a noticeable impact. He could return for Wednesday's Game 5 if the Oilers keep their season alive.