Dell Vostro 5510 laptops are over $750 cheaper today

Digital Trends
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no shortage of laptop deals from various manufacturers and retailers, but if you want to buy from one of the most trusted names in the industry, you should take a look at Dell laptop deals. Some of these offers come from Dell itself, such as this $764 discount for the Dell Vostro 5510 that brings the laptop’s price down to just $949 from its original price of $1,713, for a deal that may be too good for you to ignore.

www.digitaltrends.com
xda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
linuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
PCWorld

Pick up this ultra-portable HP Chromebook for an outstanding $169

We’re partial to the value that $200 Chromebooks provide, but the one we’ve spotted today goes even lower in cost. Amazon is selling an 11-inch HP Chromebook for $169. This laptop’s price often fluctuates between $200 to $220, making today’s deal flat-out outstanding. This laptop does make some compromises to...
Posted by
TechRadar

Memorial Day laptop deals: don't miss these excellent offers from Dell

Memorial Day laptop deals are offering some particularly enticing discounts at Dell this weekend, with big savings on both everyday PCs, more premium configurations, and even gaming laptops. That means there's something for everyone in this weekend's Memorial Day laptop deals, with discounts to suit every budget. We're bringing you all the best Dell sales right here, but you'll find plenty more Memorial Day sales around the web as well.
makeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
thinkcomputers.org

Dell Unveils The New Alienware x15 & x17 Gaming Laptops

Dell has officially revealed the Alienware x15 and x17 gaming laptops with an ultra-thin design. Dell has re-engineered its cooling design to cool down the most powerful components. One of the biggest upgrades in the redesign is the new Element 31 thermal interface material. Element 31 is made up of an encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound. The design also includes a quad fan design to maximize cooling. The Fans also utilize its A. I through Smart fan control technology that uses sensors to individually control each fan.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Dell Memorial Day Sale 2021: Cheap laptops, gaming PCs, monitors

As part of its Memorial Day sales, Dell has some unmissable offers on a selection of its best laptops. With savings of hundreds of dollars on everything from the budget-friendly Dell Inspiron 14 to the Dell G3 gaming laptop or the super stylish Dell XPS 15, there’s something for everyone here. Whatever your budget or need, we’ve narrowed things down to the best of the bunch so you know exactly what to home in on. Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there so you won’t be disappointed. However, as always with any Dell sale, you’ll need to be quick. Stock is strictly limited on all these laptops and once it’s gone, it’s gone. Don’t delay if one of these laptops in the Dell Memorial Day sale looks right to you.
newspaper24.com

Dell’s ‘Upgradeable’ Laptops and Why the Firm’s Now Being Sued – NEWPAPER24

Dell’s ‘Upgradeable’ Laptops and Why the Firm’s Now Being Sued. At CES 2019 Dell unveiled its then-flagship gaming laptop computer, the Alienware Space-51m. One of many greatest promoting factors was that Dell promised the system can be upgradeable, permitting house owners the choice to disassemble and change inner parts. This meant the laptop computer would by no means go out of date by way of {hardware}.
Posted by
Android Police

Fold it, roll it, bop it, shoot photos through it: Samsung teases what's next in OLED tech

Samsung's first-gen folding phone was rough around the edges, but with each new device comes plenty of refinement, proving the tech is here to stay. It's no secret that the company is working on follow-ups to last year's Galaxy Z lineup, and we might be looking at a preview of what's to come. As part of Display Week 2021, Samsung Display unveiled some new OLED panels today that could hint at the future of smartphones.
pocketnow.com

Apple’s M1 13-inch MacBook Pro, awesome gaming laptops and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with some great discounts on several laptops. First up, the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s proprietary M1 chip is getting a $199 discount on both its 256GB and 512GB storage options. You can get one starting at $1,100 and get twice the storage for $1,300, and the best part is that you can choose any color variant you want, as they are both getting the same discounts. However, we recommend you go for the Silver variant since it’s the one that ages better.
Liliputing

Dell launches Alienware X line of gaming laptops with slim designs

The Alienware x15 is a high-power gaming laptop available with up to an Intel Core i9-11900H processor and up to 90-watt NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics. But it’s also a fairly compact notebook by gaming PC standards, measuring 14.2″ x 10.9″ x 0.6″ and weighing about 5 pounds. It’s part of...
snntv.com

Best Laptop for Non-Gamers / Best Laptops Reviews

Originally Posted On: Best Laptop for Non-Gamers (laptopschamp.com) Are you looking for the best laptop for non-gamers? Are you searching for the best laptop for a long time by browsing different websites? Still, confuse to select the best laptop that can fulfill your requirements?. Congratulations! Now you are in the...
Hot Hardware

Alienware m15 R5 Laptops Shipping WIth Gimped RTX 3070 GPUs, Dell Promises A Quick Fix

Dell first announced the Alienware m15 R5 gaming laptop back in April, and we got a chance to review the "Ryzen Edition" late last month. What makes these Alienware m15 R5 so compelling is that you can pair AMD's most potent Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 APUs with NVIDIA's powerful GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. Our review unit, for example, came loaded up with a Ryzen 9 5800H processor and a GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GPU.
Gizmodo

Dell Sued for Promising Alienware Laptops Could Be Upgraded

Dell is being taken to court in California over the company’s claims that its Alienware Area 51m-R1 gaming laptops can be upgraded. In his lawsuit, Robert Felter claimed Dell misled customers about the upgradability of its Area-51m gaming laptops after the company failed to provide replacement parts that would allow users to upgrade their CPUs and GPUs with next-gen components.