Kickin' Crawfish Cakes with Hal Scheurich

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease an 8-inch round baking pan with shortening; dust with flour. For topping, in a medium bowl, combine the 1/4 cup flour, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. For cake, in a large bowl, combine the 1 1/2 cups flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a medium bowl, whisk together milk, egg, and vanilla. Add to the flour mixture; mix well. Transfer to prepared pan. Sprinkle with topping. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool 20 minutes. Serve warm or completely cooled. Makes 8 servings.