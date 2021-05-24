New real estate report reveals whopping increase in Dallas home prices

A new report from real estate brokerage Redfin offers a stunning picture of just how crazy some housing markets around the country have become, including Dallas'. The report, released May 19, shows that Dallas saw a 19.9 percent year-over-year jump in median home-sale prices last month. To put that in perspective, four of the highest growth cities around the country had only slightly larger increases: Oxnard, California, and Miami, each at 25.8 percent; and Phoenix and Tacoma, Washington, each at 24.9 percent.