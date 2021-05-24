newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

New real estate report reveals whopping increase in Dallas home prices

By John Egan
Posted by 
CultureMap Dallas
CultureMap Dallas
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new report from real estate brokerage Redfin offers a stunning picture of just how crazy some housing markets around the country have become, including Dallas'. The report, released May 19, shows that Dallas saw a 19.9 percent year-over-year jump in median home-sale prices last month. To put that in perspective, four of the highest growth cities around the country had only slightly larger increases: Oxnard, California, and Miami, each at 25.8 percent; and Phoenix and Tacoma, Washington, each at 24.9 percent.

dallas.culturemap.com
CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://dallas.culturemap.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Real Estate
State
California State
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Oakland, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Houston, TX
Business
State
New York State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Dallas, TX
Business
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Housing Prices#Median Home Prices#Real Estate Prices#Price Increases#Market Prices#Redfin#Homesusa Com#Average Home Prices#Median Home Sale Prices#List Price#Housing Markets#Larger Increases#Dallas Fort Worth#Astonishing Demand#Major Metropolitan Areas#Capital City#Buyers Flock#Oxnard#Tacoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Housing
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Plano takes off with new No. 1 ranking for best parks in Texas

Plano may be the home of dozens of corporate headquarters, but it’s also the park headquarters of Texas. The Trust for Public Land’s annual ParkScore index, released May 27, ranks Plano’s park system as the 15th best in the U.S. and the best in Texas. The index rates the park systems of the country’s 100 largest cities based on five factors: access, investment, amenities, acreage, and equity.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

3 newcomers are here to give Dallas shoppers new ways to buy groceries

Three grocery concepts are giving Dallas-area shoppers more ways to get their farm-fresh, farmstead, farm-to-table foods. #farm. One is a newcomer from Florida that's opening a retail store, but will also do e-commerce. Another is a delivery app from a San Francisco-based company that promises to deliver all your groceries for free. A third is a delivery service from Austin that specializes in artisanal fare and is expanding its Dallas footprint.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Will The Next Decade of Commercial Real Estate in Dallas Be as Promising as The Last

To visualize the future business landscape of Dallas, you must first look at its past. According to Visit Dallas, the Dallas Arts District is the largest urban arts district in the United States. The greater Dallas-Fort Worth area population is approaching 8 million residents, welcomes nearly 50 million visitors each year, and serves as headquarters for 23 Fortune 500 companies.