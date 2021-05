The virtual community of Sunflower Diversified Services supporters rallied around people with special needs and raised more than $30,000 at the recent Charity Gala. “We didn’t really know what to expect with our virtual fundraiser but, needless to say, we are very happy with the results,” said Cody Harris, director of planned giving and community supports. “All of us at Sunflower appreciate those who donated time and/or money as sponsors, bid during the silent and live auctions, and received Party Packs before the event.