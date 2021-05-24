Statewide burn ban in effect

LAURINBURG —Scotland County, along with the rest of the state, has been placed under a burn ban until further notice.

“The combination of a lack of rain and uncommon low humidity values has led to extreme fire danger,” said Scotland County Assistant County Ranger Dylan Green. “The Forest Service has remote weather stations around the state that gives us daily fire danger readings, and we are setting daily records for the highest fire danger ever recorded in our area.”

According to Green, as of Monday, the forest service has responded to 101 wildfires that burned 1,900 acres in Scotland County alone.

“The burn bans are set from the NCFS Central Office with input from county and district staff,” said Green. “The decision comes from what the field staff is seeing on wildfires and compared with the Fire Danger Index information we receive daily.”

Green also said the ban will likely last until the area receives a few days of good, steady soaking rain.

“Quick pop-up thunderstorms will likely hurt us more than help us due to lightning strikes,” said Green.

All outdoor burning that is outside of a 100-foot radius from an occupied dwelling is covered under the ban.

“Citations will be issued for both non-escaped burning as well as escaped wildfires,” said Green. “All it takes is one ember to land in the right spot and it could potentially lead to disaster.

“We are seeing unprecedented fire numbers across the Sandhill and Coastal Plain region,” Green added. “These fires can potentially destroy property, homes and lives. The NCFS has reached the point now where we are asking the public to cooperate with us until we get a good rain and things calm down for us right now.”

Throughout the course of the last few months, weather conditions have fueled very hot, fast-moving fires, according to Green.

“Generally this time of year green-up has helped slow the rate of spread once a fire has escaped,” said Green, “however, due to the extreme dryness even the swamps are burning with authority at this time.”

The forecast for the majority of the week is for hot and dry weather. Rain could move in on the weekend.

“Our state is getting drier and hotter, and wildfires like those conditions,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “These conditions coming during spring wildfire season when wildfire activity and fire risks are already elevated, make this burn ban necessary to protect life and property in North Carolina.”

The N.C. Forest Service will continue to monitor conditions. Residents with questions regarding a specific county can contact their N.C. Forest Service county ranger or their county fire marshal’s office.

