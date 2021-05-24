newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scotland County, NC

Statewide burn ban in effect

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
The Laurinburg Exchange
The Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H9Nse_0a9S9o1700

LAURINBURG —Scotland County, along with the rest of the state, has been placed under a burn ban until further notice.

“The combination of a lack of rain and uncommon low humidity values has led to extreme fire danger,” said Scotland County Assistant County Ranger Dylan Green. “The Forest Service has remote weather stations around the state that gives us daily fire danger readings, and we are setting daily records for the highest fire danger ever recorded in our area.”

According to Green, as of Monday, the forest service has responded to 101 wildfires that burned 1,900 acres in Scotland County alone.

“The burn bans are set from the NCFS Central Office with input from county and district staff,” said Green. “The decision comes from what the field staff is seeing on wildfires and compared with the Fire Danger Index information we receive daily.”

Green also said the ban will likely last until the area receives a few days of good, steady soaking rain.

“Quick pop-up thunderstorms will likely hurt us more than help us due to lightning strikes,” said Green.

All outdoor burning that is outside of a 100-foot radius from an occupied dwelling is covered under the ban.

“Citations will be issued for both non-escaped burning as well as escaped wildfires,” said Green. “All it takes is one ember to land in the right spot and it could potentially lead to disaster.

“We are seeing unprecedented fire numbers across the Sandhill and Coastal Plain region,” Green added. “These fires can potentially destroy property, homes and lives. The NCFS has reached the point now where we are asking the public to cooperate with us until we get a good rain and things calm down for us right now.”

Throughout the course of the last few months, weather conditions have fueled very hot, fast-moving fires, according to Green.

“Generally this time of year green-up has helped slow the rate of spread once a fire has escaped,” said Green, “however, due to the extreme dryness even the swamps are burning with authority at this time.”

The forecast for the majority of the week is for hot and dry weather. Rain could move in on the weekend.

“Our state is getting drier and hotter, and wildfires like those conditions,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “These conditions coming during spring wildfire season when wildfire activity and fire risks are already elevated, make this burn ban necessary to protect life and property in North Carolina.”

The N.C. Forest Service will continue to monitor conditions. Residents with questions regarding a specific county can contact their N.C. Forest Service county ranger or their county fire marshal’s office.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

The Laurinburg Exchange

The Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg, NC
912
Followers
61
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Laurinburg Exchange

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scotland County, NC
State
North Carolina State
Scotland County, NC
Government
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Fire Marshal#Thunderstorms#Forest Fires#Dry Weather#The Ncfs Central Office#Citations#Agriculture#The N C Forest Service#Bans#Fast Moving Fires#Extreme Fire Danger#Spring Wildfire Season#Rain#Escaped Wildfires#Weather Conditions#Remote Weather Stations#Disaster#Authority#Input
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Posted by
Carolina Public Press

East Laurinburg faces state recommendation that town lose its charter

A state commission that oversees the financial accountability of more than 1,300 local government units unanimously voted last month to repeal the town charter of East Laurinburg, a once-vibrant textile town in southern North Carolina. In mid-April, the Local Government Commission passed a recommendation to the General Assembly to de-charter...
Posted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Litter pick-up

W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Laurinburg Rotary Club members and community volunteers joined forced Saturday morning to
carolinacoastonline.com

N.C. towns face insolvency as financial oversight falls short

After a decade of financial struggle, the small town of East Laurinburg in Scotland County could soon cease to exist. It could be the start of a trend: State Treasurer Dale Folwell now warns that a growing number of North Carolina towns are at risk of insolvency. To date, a...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
The Laurinburg Exchange

GASOLINE SHORTAGE

LAURINBURG — Lines were seen snaking out of gas stations and into roadways all around Scotland County on Monday after the announcement of a possible gas shortage. Before the clock hit 5 p.m. the Speedway on West Church Street was completely sold out and customers were being turned away. Just down from there, the Niks Pic Kwik had customers lined up with only premium gas available.
Posted by
The Laurinburg Exchange

NOW FOR YOUNG ARMS

LAURINBURG — Children as young as 12 years old have been cleared to take the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is unclear when Scotland County will be prepared to start distributing it. “Scotland Health Care System has been supplied with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines by the state of North...
Posted by
Laurinburg Exchange

ROADWAY WARRIORS

LAURINBURG — From tires to a knife to a pager, this year’s Spring Litter Sweep saw some unusual finds. Put on annually,
Scotland County, NCPosted by
The Laurinburg Exchange

County performs 12 health inspections in April

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 12 inspections of area food service locations during the month of April. Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed. — April 1: Walmart Deli, Laurinburg,...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
The Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Health rolling out mobile vaccination clinics

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health is stepping up COVID-19 vaccination efforts with plans to activate multiple mobile clinics throughout the healthcare system’s service area. The traveling mobile clinics will focus on bringing free COVID-19 vaccines directly to underserved communities and those with barriers to accessing the vaccine. Over the next few months, Scotland Health will host mobile clinics in Scotland and Robeson counties in North Carolina and Marlboro County in South Carolina.