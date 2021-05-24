State Police Announce Arrest And Identify Victims Of Shooting

File Photo

The New Jersey State Police have arrested Kevin Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, N.J. in connection to the mass shooting in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County on May 23.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain persons not to have weapons, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He is currently lodged at the Cumberland County jail pending a bail detention hearing.

Asia Hester, 25, and Kevin L. Elliott, 30, both of Bridgeton, have been identified as the two victims that were killed in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip via the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office tipline at www.njccpo.org/tips.

Anonymous tips are welcome.