Future Islands Announce U.S. Tour

By Jon Blistein
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuture Islands have announced a U.S. tour in support of their most recent album, As Long as You Are. The Calling Out in Space tour is set to launch September 1st at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and wrap October 14th at the Anthem in Washington, D.C. For the first half of the tour, Future Islands will receive support from Hinds on select dates, while other shows will find the Baltimore synth-pop outfit opening for Modest Mouse. The U.K. and European run is set to follow in 2022.

www.sfgate.com
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
