This past weekend marked a big moment in NC Baseball. For the past year, players, teams, and coaches, along with the rest of the world have been impacted by COVID-19. Seasons were disrupted and play stopped. As the school year began, the NCISAA and its member schools worked to make the 2020-2021 year as normal as possible in the middle of the pandemic. Athletic events and championships were kept on schedule by the NCISAA and it culminated with the four classifications of baseball playing their state championship series this past weekend.