newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Megadeth Part Ways with Founding Bassist David Ellefson: “Working Together [Is] Impossible Moving Forward”

By Spencer Kaufman
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 4 days ago

Megadeth have announced that they are parting ways with founding bassist David Ellefson. The news comes after the veteran thrash-metal musician confessed to an “embarrassing” online sexual encounter with a young woman, but denied reports that he had groomed her. In a statement posted to all of their social media...

consequence.net
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ellefson
Person
Dave Mustaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#New Music#World Music#Lamb Of God#North American#Bassist David Ellefson#Moving Forward#Things#Veteran#Brand#Dystopia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musictheprp.com

Megadeth Issue Statement On David Ellefson: “It Is Important That All Voices Be Heard Clearly And Respectfully”

Megadeth have issued an official statement in regards to the sexually explicit footage which emerged online this past weekend of their bassist David Ellefson. While the footage, which related to him pleasuring himself in video chats online, was released alongside allegations that he had been participating with an underage individual, Ellefson has since denied those allegations.
MusicPosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Megadeth’s David Ellefson Explains Leaked Graphic Exchanges: ‘Taken Out of Context’

Original Megadeth bassist David Ellefson is denying grooming accusations after graphic exchanges with an apparently underage girl leaked. "As you may or not know, some private and personal conversations and interactions have surfaced online, released with ill intention by a third party who was not authorized to have them or share them," Ellefson said in an earlier Instagram post before switching his account to private mode. "While certainly embarrassing, I want to address it as openly and honestly as possible. As much as it's not something I'm proud of, these were private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation my career and family."
Celebrities97rockonline.com

Megadeth’s David Ellefson Deletes His Twitter Account Amid Controversy

It appears Megadeth’s David Ellefson has deleted his Twitter account after last week giving a statement denying allegations of grooming an underage girl online. Earlier this month, several interactions seemingly made between the Megadeth bassist and a woman via text and video call, including compromising images of Ellefson, leaked on social media. A person had come forward on Instagram detailing those exchanges, but the original messages have since been removed. In his May 10 statement, the musician admitted his involvement in "private and personal conversations" that had been made public but maintained they were "adult interactions that were taken out of context."
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Megadeth releases statement regarding David Ellefson situation

Megadeth has released a statement in regard to bassist David Ellefson, who this week admitted to having “private, adult interactions” with a woman other than his wife. “We are aware of the recent statement regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely,” the metal band writes. In a since-deleted Instagram...
Celebritiesmetalcastle.net

Megadeth’s David Ellefson Breaks Silence on Pedophile Accusations

David Ellefson, the long-time bassist of the heavy metal band Megadeth, has broken his silence on accusing of being a pedophile and denied the claims. As you remember, an Instagram user @woahworst has leaked some flash photos, videos, and claims that shocked the rockers and Megadeth fans. According to the user, David Ellefson sends inappropriate photos and videos to young girls and he had serious proofs to prove those moments.
Celebritieswmmr.com

Megadeth’s David Ellefson Addresses Grooming Allegations, Says Interactions Were Taken Out of Context

Megadeth’s David Ellefson has issued a statement denying accusations of grooming following the surfacing of graphic texts and video on Twitter over the weekend. As you may or not know, some private and personal conversations and interactions have surfaced online, released with ill intention by a third party who was not authorized to have them or share them. While certainly embarrassing, I want to address it as openly and honestly as possible.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Megadeth respond to David Ellefson video leaks: "We are watching developments closely"

Megadeth have issued a statement after explicit videos of bassist David Ellefson were leaked online. “We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely,” the statement – posted to Instagram and Twitter – reads. “As it relates to creativity and business, we are all familiar with one another. However, there are clearly aspects of David's private life that he has kept to himself.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JAMES LOMENZO: How I Landed MEGADETH Gig

In a recent interview with the "Nothing Shocking" podcast, acclaimed bassist James LoMenzo was asked how he landed the gig with MEGADETH a decade and a half ago. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I just finished playing with BLACK LABEL SOCIETY. And I was kind of — how can I say this delicately? — healing; I was sitting at home healing. So there I was in my backyard. And the cell phone rings, and it's a friend of mine who used to, at the time, work for ESP Guitars as a representative. And he was just a friend of mine, 'cause I met him years earlier; he used to represent one of the other manufacturer companies that I was involved with. And he calls up and he goes, 'J.Lo, you looking for a gig?' And I said, 'Not really. I'm kind of taking a minute here.' And he goes, 'Well, I hope you can turn this down.' And I said, 'All right. What do you got?' And he goes, 'It's one of the big metal bands.' And so I'm sitting there and I go, 'Well, it's not METALLICA, 'cause they just got Robert Trujillo.' 'Well, I can't tell you.' So I was, like, 'You can't tell me? What am I auditioning for? What am I doing?' And he goes, 'Look, just together your heaviest stuff — like, fast, heavy stuff — and send it to me, and I'll send it.' And I said, 'It must be MEGADETH, right?' And he goes, 'I can't tell you.' I said, 'All right, so you want me to get together my heavy stuff and you're gonna send it to Dave Mustaine, right?' He goes, 'Stop.' I didn't have very much. So I gave him a couple of songs I thought were pretty good. And I got a call a couple of days [later], and it was Dave on the phone. And he [said], 'I'd love to get together and meet you. Bring your bass down and we'll listen to you.'
Rock Musicbravewords.com

MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON And SONS OF APOLLO Vocalist JEFF SCOTT SOTO Talk Cover Of RIOT Classic "Swords & Tequila" - "Let's Tease Them With Something They're Familiar With" (Video)

On Episode 38 of the Metal From The Inside Podcast, bassist David Ellefson (Megadeth) returns. This time, he is joined by renowned hard rock and heavy metal vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen, TSO, Sons Of Apollo) to discuss the duo's brand new project:, Ellefson-Soto. Last month, the pair released...
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Megadeth Fires David Ellefson, The Queensrÿche Feud Heats Up, and More Stories You May Have Missed This Week

The MetalSucks Playlist — Week of May 22 – May 28, 2021. Did you miss some of this week’s top stories in the world of metal? Catch up below:. David Ellefson was fired from Megadeth amidst his ongoing sex scandal. He says he’s taking legal action against the person who leaked his private video. In the meantime, here are 13 bassists who could take his place.
Celebritiesklbjfm.com

David Ellefson to sue for defamation over leaked videos which forced his firing from Megadeth

David Ellefson, the former Megadeth bassist, is looking to file a lawsuit against the individual who uploaded explicit videos of him online. Earlier this month, leaked footage of what Ellefson called “personal conversations and interactions” were posted on Twitter by an anonymous user. The bassist has repeatedly denied suggestions that he had ‘groomed’ an underage fan, but admitted on Instagram that “private, adult interactions” had taken place, which he claimed were “taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family.” The woman involved also came forward to deny the suggestion that she was underage at the time the video calls took place, to say that she initiated their online interactions, and also to deny that she was ‘groomed‘ by Ellefson. “I was always a consenting adult,” she stated. “Nothing inappropriate ever happened before that. It was all consensual, I’m not a victim and I have not been groomed in the slightest as I was the one to initiate it.”
Rock Musicmetalinsider.net

Headbangers Brawl: Who will replace David Ellefson on upcoming Megadeth tour?

Yesterday (24th), Dave Mustaine announced David Ellefson is no longer with Megadeth due to the controversy surrounding the bassist on the leaked videos and message exchanges between him and a woman other than his wife. With the group planning to embark on one of the biggest summer tours since before the COVID-19 pandemic, this leads to the ultimate question: who will be Ellefson’s replacement?
Musiciconvsicon.com

Electra Mustaine (Daughter of Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine) Releases Infectious Pop Single “Evergreen”

Rising star pop singer Electra Mustaine has always been an artist that commands attention – not just from the weight of her lineage (her father is Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine), but by effusing knowledge of self by unapologetically embracing who she is. At 23 years old, Electra has begun to hone in on a unique identity as a musician, balking the expectations of those who remember her from numerous performances with her father, stints in musical theater and a country-pop rendition of Megadeth song “I Thought I Knew It All”. Check out the official visualizer for the track below.