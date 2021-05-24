newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

What the Consumer Tells Jim Cramer About the Economy, Federal Reserve

By Katherine Ross
Street.Com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Here's what it is not: the most dangerous time for investing ever. The fate of the western world's capitalist forces are not at stake because of the current bout of inflation. The U.S. government's debt isn't going to cause the stock market to tumble. A soft landing from this sonic booming economy is more likely than not once supply chains are resolved and unemployment benefits recede. The Fed hasn't tied its hands by making any projections. Only the journalists think that Jay Powell must be held to his amorphous words," Cramer wrote in his Real Money column. "Yet the worries keep piling on. This kind of inflation is part of the reason: it's at the pump, the supermarket, the restaurant, the car dealer and the house hunt. It does feel 360."

www.thestreet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
Person
Brian Moynihan
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Debt#Consumer Prices#Bank Of America#Mad Money#American#The Baby Boomers#Everything Jim Cramer#Inflation#Investing#Ceo Brian Moynihan#Real Money#Bac#Recap Thestreet Live#Supply Chains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Stock Market
Related
MarketsStreet.Com

As America Grows Older, So Does the Appeal of This Dividend REIT

As the U.S. population ages and demand for health care products and services grows, health care real estate investment trusts such as Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) are especially attractiveMany will benefit from this favorable demographic shift, while paying high yields to shareholdersOmega Healthcare Investors stock currently yields over 7% a...
StocksStreet.Com

I Continue to Maintain a Cautious Stance on the Overall Market

Stocks are ending the month of May on a high note before the Memorial Day weekendIt is good to see the high beta parts of the market see some 'animal spirits' return to them this week as both the Russell 2000 and even the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) have easily outperformed the overall market so far this weekStimulus checks and other enhanced governmen...
MarketsFOXBusiness

Can consumers keep carrying this economy?

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MarketsStreet.Com

Jim Cramer's 10 Commandments of Trading!

Jim Cramer reveals his simple do's and don'ts that can improve your trading success. Discover how this long-time pro approaches the market and each trade to make higher profits and minimize losses. By clicking above you agree to TheStreet's Terms of Use and to TheStreet’s use of my email to...
StocksStreet.Com

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Snowflake

Jim Cramer talks stock-market news, including Snowflake, oil stocks and Nvidia. Stock futures were higher Friday as the S&P 500 looked to close out May with a fourth month of gains. In the most recent "Mad Money" program on CNBC, TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer said Wall Street's first reactions are...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: What AMC Should Do

Stocks rose Friday and the S&P 500 looked to close out May with its fourth straight month of gains as inflation data failed to dent investors' sentiment on the recovering U.S. economy. TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about meme stock...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Likes Best Buy But Prefers These 2 Retailers

Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report posted earnings. The company posted that non-GAAP earnings came in at $2.23 per share, up 232% from the same period last year and nearly double the Street consensus forecast of $1.35 per share. Revenues rose 36% to $11.637 billion, ahead of analysts' forecasts of a $10.33 billion tally.
MarketsBenzinga

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Chewy And Trade Desk

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is a buyer of Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) because it has one of those businesses where you sign up for auto renewal and that is the single most profitable form of business in the world today. Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:...
StocksStreet.Com

Nvidia, Costco, Salesforce, Apple and GDP - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, May 27:. Stock futures fluctuated Thursday as investors awaited the latest data on U.S. economic growth, hoping the reading provides clues on whether rising price pressures will be transitory as the Federal Reserve repeatedly has suggested. Contracts linked to the Dow...
StocksNBC San Diego

Cramer: Investors Must Not Rush to Judgment Right After an Earnings Report

Investors must avoid making snap judgments about quarterly earnings and other corporate headlines before buying or selling a stock, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday. The "Mad Money" host said the negative initial reaction to Snowflake's financial results shows why it's important to thoughtfully digest the numbers. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
MarketsStreet.Com

To Be a Profitable Investor You First Need to Know the Rules

From Rule #1: Knowing when to take money off the table, to Rule #25: There’s always a bull market that you can capitalize on–discover the critical steps Jim Cramer uses to be a more successful, much richer investor. By clicking above you agree to TheStreet's Terms of Use and to...
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Beyond Meat Shares Jump; Jim Cramer Cites Reddit-Trading Potential

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report shares rose Thursday after TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer called the plant-based-meat maker a potential target for Reddit traders. On CNBC’s “Mad Money” program Wednesday, Cramer pegged the El Segundo, Calif., company, along with Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report and Ford Motor (F) - Get Report, as, well, red meat for Reddit’s WallStreetBets acolytes.
StocksStreet.Com

Why Jim Cramer Isn't a Buyer of Medtronic

Jim Cramer weighs in on Medtronic (MDT) - Get Report. He explains why he's not saying that this stock is a buy here, but he does have a couple of other stocks that investors should look at instead.
BusinessStreet.Com

Will the Market React to Inflation Thursday? What Cramer Is Watching

Stocks were on the rise in intraday trading after jobless claims fell to a fresh pandemic low and core capital goods rose more than forecast. The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits fell to 406,000 last week--a new pandemic low--and a decrease that was more than economists expected. Jobless claims have fallen for four straight weeks.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Explains Why Nvidia Is Down Despite 'on Fire' Business

The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.66 per share on revenue of $5.66 billion. Analysts were expecting Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report to report earnings of $3.29 per share on revenue of $5.4 billion. "Our partners are launching the largest-ever wave of Nvidia-powered laptops. Across industries, the adoption of Nvidia...