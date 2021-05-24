newsbreak-logo
Gov. Sununu answers viewer questions about COVID-19 response

By KC Downey
Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu answered viewers' questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines live during a segment on News 9 at 5:30 on Monday. In Monday's daily report from the state Department of Health and Human Services, officials announced 52 new diagnoses, the lowest daily total since Oct. 4, 2020. The 7-day average for daily new cases is down to 111, which is a decrease of 68% in one month (this number was at 345 on April 23).

