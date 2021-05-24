Things GTA 6 Can't Afford To Get Wrong

We've all had to come to terms with the price hike that's arrived with new games for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but gamers are still asking themselves: what games are worth this new £70/$70 price tag? It's perhaps expected that we'll pay a higher price for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart or the return of Fable, but paying £70 for an eight-year-old game? That might be a surprise. But it seems likely that Grand Theft Auto V is going to cost exactly that with its next-gen release.