‘Jellyfish jamboree.’ Sea of sticky, gelatinous blobs line Georgia beach, photos show

Have you ever spotted a slimy bizarre brain-like blob washed up along our South Carolina shore? Meet the oceanic creature called Sea Pork. With a name as disgusting as its appearance, sea pork, or tunicates, is considered one of the most evolved of all marine invertebrates. They can form colonies stretching up to 12 inches long. These sub-tidal creatures can be found from the low tide mark to about 30 feet deep. Sea pork exists in large colonies, eating and working together to filter the earth’s seas.