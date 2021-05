Brookhaven has set aside an additional $200,000 for design and engineering work for the city’s new Langford Park. The city purchased the property at 1174 Pine Grove Ave. in April of 2020 with the intention of adding a new public park. In October of 2020, the council approved funds for the project in the amount of $141,746.86. At its May 25 meeting, the council voted to move an additional $200,000 into the Langford Park fund.