Being a celebrity is (presumably) tough, so it makes sense that most A-listers date other celebs to help them get through the experience. Who better to understand the relentless scrutiny and clamoring fans than a famous fellow person? However, some Hollywood stars opt for a partner outside of the limelight, and TBH, it's pretty refreshing when it happens. There are more celebrities who are married to normal people — or, you know, people who aren't household names — than you may realize, and their love stories are oh-so adorable. And fans have even more celeb-and-normal-person pairings to look forward to in the future, too.